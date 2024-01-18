Are you ready for Whitley Neill's bacon and horseradish gin?
Prepare for a limited-edition kick with your tonic
When it comes to gin, it feels as though the boundaries of flavour combinations are constantly being pushed to their limit.
This limited-edition release from Whitley Neill is no exception, blending the smokey delights of sizzling bacon with the short, sharp kick of horseradish.
A less-than-traditional gin flavour, the new release brings forth a thoroughly savoury finish, with smokey notes fit for any sipper with discerning taste.
Created using natural vegetarian-friendly bacon flavouring, each bottle packs a punch, with a suitably fiery horseradish kick poised to leave your mouth tingling.
Released as part of the latest wave of savoury spirits, this release follows the recent trend for savoury sipples, with this mushroom whiskey a sure-fire hit.
Bottled at 45% ABV, Whitley Neill Smoky Bacon and Horseradish Gin is currently available to purchase from limited online retailers, including The Drop Store (the cheapest we've found at £21).
Our mouths are already watering.
Retailing for £21, it's safe to say its also an extremely affordable price point where those looking to experiment with flavour are concerned.
Bottles of the limited-edition release can be snapped up online from £21.
