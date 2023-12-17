This mushroom infused Canadian Whisky has the internet talking
Perfect for sipping neat, this bottle harnesses the unami trend
Sometimes the more unusual a whisky, the more popular it becomes - and we suspect this distinctive release from Bearface Canadian Whisky is no exception.
A concept that's already got the internet talking, this fetching looking 42.5%ABV offering harnesses the power of nature.
Infused with distinctive notes of Matsutake mushrooms, the release, named Matsutake 01, marks the debut release from the brand's Wilderness Series.
Yes, it's a flavour combination that might sound a little unusual, but given the current trend for all things umami - meaning savoury flavour, which is one of the five basic tastes - it's little wonder some genius attempted a crossover into the whisky market.
Packed with delicate unami notes, Bearface's Matsutake mushroom expression is like no other - for multiple reasons.
Anyway, back to the good stuff.
Speaking of the release, Bearface's Master Blender, Andrés Faustinelli, said the expression has been “a long time in the making”, adding that the highly anticipated drop was set for success.
“With each new limited release, we strive to shatter category norms and challenge traditions," said Faustinelli.
"I know Bearface Matsutake does just that. As seen with the latest spirits trends – umami flavours are in.
"The Matsutake mushroom grows once a year in the Canadian wilderness making it highly covetable and rare and brings a sophistication to this bottle unlike any other whisky.”
If you fancy yourself a bottle, hop on over to the brands webstore, where you can pick yourself up a bottle for $44.99 CDA (around £21).
