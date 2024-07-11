Apple TV+ unleashes teaser for Severance season 2 - and it's chilling

Apple TV+ series Severance is without a doubt one of the streamer's breakout stars.

Now, the second series of the hit show has a premiere date - and a suitably intriguing trailer.

The brainchild of writer and director Dan Erickson, the first series of the hit show gripped audiences with its unique strain of spine-tingling drama.

Every-inch a Black Mirror scenario, the first series showcased a reality that saw Mark Scout (Adam Scott), a team leader at Lumon Industries, explore a world in which employees undergo a chilling 'severance' procedure.

The concept saw employee's memories surgically divided, separating their work and personal lives as part of a radical experiment linked to work-life balance.

However, as you might expect from such a concept, it's prime territory for a dark mystery.

Cue Mark finding himself at the centre of a battle to face a new reality- and his own demons.

Featuring five episodes produced by Ben Stiller, the second season of the Emmy award winning show is set to be a big one.

Landing on our screens in January 17, 2025, the second series of Severance already has us intrigued.

Season 2 is set to consist of 10 episodes, the trailer sees Mark and his friends learn of the dire consequences linked to pushing the boundaries of the severance barrier.

Sure, it might still sound a little while off, but from the looks of the teaser, there's plenty to get excited about.

The series will see the return of Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette, alongside a new series regular in the form of Sarah Bock.



Episodes are set to drop weekly following the premiere, arriving every Friday through to March 21.

The forthcoming series synopsis reads: “In Severance Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

“This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

"In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.”