​Apple TV Plus's best crime show hits a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score (again)

Apple TV Plus has done it again. Its critically lauded show Slow Horses has returned for season four and, testament to the sheer quality of the series, currently has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

It’s even more impressive than that, actually. For a Rotten Tomatoes review to count as “fresh”, it just need to hit a score of 60% or above.

Slow Horses season 4 has received some truly stellar reviews so far, including perfect scores. There’s still some time for a reviewer to spoil the party with a less than glowing write-up, mind, as only the initial reviews are in.

September 4 is the actual release date of Slow Horses season 4 is. It’s a sign of Apple’s confidence in the show that reviews started trickling in as early as August 21.

Slow Horses doesn’t get as much traditional marketing as plenty of streamer shows, judging by what we see out on the streets, but it sure must get some word-of-mouth love.

The Evening Standard gave the show 5/5, saying “this magnificent show is impossible not to binge, and devastating when you’ve done so. Fortunately the fifth series has been filmed.”

CBR’s 9/10 review calls Slow Horses the “best spy series on TV.”



“Slow Horses Season 4 is a thrill. As with previous seasons, the central case and orbiting mysteries make for riveting viewing,” the review reads.

Paste Magazine’s 9.5/10 was similarly glowing. “Slow Horses has not only turned in another thrilling season full of excitement and intrigue but an emotionally affecting one, too,” it says.

It’s telling that in this company, 8/10 or 4/5 reviews like the one from Empire actually seem relatively unenthused — if only in scoring.

Empire says “this magnificent ride is over far, far too soon. But while it lasts, this is likely the most fun you’ll have in front of the box all year.”

That sounds pretty positive to us.

Season 4 of Slow Horses is out on September 4, and is comprised of six episodes. The first two drop on day one, the rest teased out one a week until October 2. Its fifth season has also finished filming already, suggesting we can expect it to air at some point in 2025.

This has been a good month for Apple TV+ subscribers, with Pachinko season 2 also having hit the golden Rotten Tomatoes 100% mark.