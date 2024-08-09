Apple TV+ original movies may stop coming to cinemas

Apple is reportedly considering an end to cinematic released for its own films.

This is according to self-proclaimed insider Jeff Sneider. It’s also not down to the issue you might assume.

Recently we heard Apple is planning to cut down its spending on original content. So a shift to smaller projects might sync naturally with fewer of them making it to the big screen.

But the reason for this shift is all about bad press, apparently. Apple doesn’t like it when one of its movies does not do all that well in the cinema.

The change is already happening too. Wolfs, a film in which two criminal fixers — played by Brad Pitt and George Clooney — has been moved from a wide cinema release to a limited one next month.

Industry chatter suggests Apple plans to get rid of cinematic releases for its movies altogether after F1, due in June 2025. It also stars Brad Pitt, alongside Idris Elba, as a former driving champion who comes back to the wheel.

“The wide theatrical release will also include IMAX theaters. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theater geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie,” says Apple. The future isn't looking so IMAX.

Granted, Apple’s big movies probably haven't gone as well as the tech giant hoped. Napeoleon made $221 million in cinemas, while its budget was estimated at up to $200 million (minus marketing spend). Ouch.

Killers of the Flower Moon made $157 million from, again, a production budget estimated at $200 million. Big ouch.

Apple may have thought its plan to pair a big cast with one of the greatest living directors and plenty of money was fool-proof. And — to add insult to injury, as the saying goes — Killers of the Flower Moon won zero Oscars despite 10 nominations.

Similarly, Napoleon had three Academy Award nominations and zero wins.

Apple may feel it has splurged big on movies released in cinemas, with little to show for it. That it hasn’t announced Apple TV+ subscriber numbers suggest these haven't led to monster sub increases either. Its user base is estimated at around 25 million. Netflix has just under 278 million subscribers.

Who’s unlikely to appreciate this news? Film directors. In recent news, Doug Liman kicked up a big stink when Road House was not released in cinemas (by Amazon), as he claimed was promised. This wasn't just about not being able to see the film he'd worked on for years on the big screen, but also about the film's major players not being compensated appropriately.



Apple’s next original movies are Wolfs, due in September, a World War II drama directed by Steve McQueen out in November called Blitz, and 2025's F1.