Apple TV+ just teased its incredible 2024 line-up: this is what we are excited about

Apple has posted a big ol’ teaser video offering glimpses of TV shows and movies coming to Apple TV+ in 2024.

Want to know what’s coming? We’ve collated all the shows featured in its huge promo tease, and paired them with their release dates.

You can add the Apple-produced Argylle to the short list of movies too, but we don’t expect that to hit the streamer until the end of April at the earliest.

Apple TV+ Movies

Killers of the Flower Moon (out now)

Napoleon (Est. mid-February)

Apple TV+ shows

Masters of the Air (Out now)

The New Look (February 14)

The Dynasty: New England Patriots (February 16)

Constellation (February 21)

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin (March 1)

The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy (March 8)

Manhunt (March 15)

Palm Royale (March 20)

Loot season 2 (April 3)

Sugar (April 5)

Franklin (April 12)

The Big Door Prize (April 24)

Dark Matter (May 8)

Presumed Innocent (June 14)

Land of Women (Summer)

Lady in the Lake (TBC)

What are the highlights? That all depends on your tastes but here's what piqued ShortList's interest...

Dark Matter drew our attention, despite only commanding around a second or so of screen time. It’s a sci-fi show that stars Joel Edgerton and is based on the novel of the same name by Blake Crouch.

Physicist Jason Dessen is kidnapped and sent to a parallel world where his life played out differently. And he has to find his way back home. Expect a twisty thriller, but we’ve seen little of Dark Matter to date, and it’s still a way off. This one is due on May 8.

A month earlier we’re getting Franklin, on April 12. It’s a drama series about Benjamin Franklin, starring no less than Michael Douglas as Franklin himself.

Sounds expensive, right? It focuses on Franklin’s sea mission to France in 1776, which he began age 70. The show is based on A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, a 2005 book by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff.

There’s more sci-fi due later this month too, with Constellation. Naomi Rapace is an astronaut. There’s a disaster space as part of her mission, but she makes it back to Earth alive.

When she heads back home, though, parts of her life are not the same as they once were, as if she’s stepped into a parallel version of her own life. Creepy stuff. 2024 is all about parallel worlds, it seems.