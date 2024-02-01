Apple TV+ confirms the return of one of its biggest series
Prepare for high-altitude chaos as Idris Elba returns to our screens
Long-awaited Hijack news has finally landed, as Apple TV+ finally confirms the return of one of its best-loved series.
Yes, Hijack season 2 is officially in the works - and Idris Elba is once again invited along the ride.
Prepare for plenty more turbulence, as negotiator Sam Nelson returns to our screens in a bid to diffuse all manner of mid-air chaos.
As new year stocking fillers go, this is up there with the finest, with the streaming service confirming more "high octane" action is on its way.
The series is expected to transplant Elba's character Sam into an all-new "top secret" situation - with further details expected soon.
Speaking to Variety last year, Elba expressed his interest in returning should the right storyline be found.
“I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in,” Elba said.
“But it’s kind of like — he’s not a cop [so] what would be the acceptable Sam Nelson return? And if I’m honest, I’m not sure. I’d like that, but I just don’t want to put him on another hijack.”
"I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one," said Elba following the release of the first series, which was widely hailed as a triumph by fans and critics alike.
Now, we can't wait to learn more.
