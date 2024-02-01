​Apple TV+ confirms the return of one of its biggest series

Long-awaited Hijack news has finally landed, as Apple TV+ finally confirms the return of one of its best-loved series.

Yes, Hijack season 2 is officially in the works - and Idris Elba is once again invited along the ride.

Prepare for plenty more turbulence, as negotiator Sam Nelson returns to our screens in a bid to diffuse all manner of mid-air chaos.

As new year stocking fillers go, this is up there with the finest, with the streaming service confirming more "high octane" action is on its way.

The series is expected to transplant Elba's character Sam into an all-new "top secret" situation - with further details expected soon.



Speaking to Variety last year, Elba expressed his interest in returning should the right storyline be found.

“I’m open to that character coming back. I think if people were compelled to like the character, then I’m in,” Elba said.

“But it’s kind of like — he’s not a cop [so] what would be the acceptable Sam Nelson return? And if I’m honest, I’m not sure. I’d like that, but I just don’t want to put him on another hijack.”

"It's top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!"

For those who missed it, Hijack's premise. sees Sam board a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London which, you guessed it, gets hijacked by terrorists with a string of demands.

Sam, a corporate business negotiator, comes to the rescue in a bid to end the stand-off. Never have corporate diplomacy skills been put to better use.

"I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one," said Elba following the release of the first series, which was widely hailed as a triumph by fans and critics alike.

Drip fed onto our screens weekly via Apple TV+, the show's success saw it claim a whopping 88% from critics on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV+'s Europe creative director Jay Hunt added: "Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris's riveting performance in Hijack, and we're thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two."

Now, we can't wait to learn more.

