Apple Fitness Plus is here to piss Peloton off

Apple has decided to get into the video fitness phenomenon in a big way, revealing Apple Fitness+, a new service that takes on Peloton at its own game.

Since lockdown online workouts have soared in popularity. Big names such as Peloton - and that lovely chap called Joe Wicks - have benefited from this and proved to the world that you don't have to leave your living room to get fit.

Apple now wants in with the game and has created something called Apple Fitness Plus (or Apple Fitness+ to give it its hip-hop moniker.

What is it exactly? Well, look beyond the Apple hyperbole and there is something very smart at play here. It's a video fitness service that ties into your Apple Watch metrics.

According to Apple, "Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience.

"Everyone from beginners to committed exercisers can access studio-style workouts delivered by inspiring world-class trainers and underscored by motivating music from renowned artists, making it easier and more rewarding for customers to exercise, whenever and wherever they like."



This link with the Apple Watch offers up a real sense of interactivity.

"When the trainer says to check heart rate or begins a countdown timer, those numbers will animate on the screen," says Apple. "And for customers who like to push themselves with a little healthy competition, the optional Burn Bar shows how their current effort stacks up against anyone who has done the same workout previously."

Activity rings from your Apple Watch also appear on screen, highlighting your progress and you can share/boast about what you are doing with Activity Sharing.

While all of this is pre-recorded, the interactivity on show sounds like it will be a real match for Peloton's live sessions.

At least Peloton is taking the whole thing in friendly jest, welcoming Apple to the digital fitness game on Twitter.

Friendly competition is in our DNA. Welcome to the world of digital fitness, @Apple.

— Peloton (@onepeloton) September 15, 2020

Activities will be updated weekly, though, with the majority focusing on the following: Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown.

You can use any brand of equipment with Fitness+, too, and many workouts can be done with no equipment at all or just a set of dumbbells.

According to Apple, "those who start a Treadmill session with Fitness+ on Apple GymKit-enabled machines, the workout will prompt customers to tap to connect their Apple Watch so metrics are in sync."

Apple Fitness+ will be available to Apple Watch customers as a subscription service before the end of 2020 for £9.99 per month or £79.99 per year. It will also be available as part of certain types of Apple One subscription.

