Andrew Garfield reveals once more if he's in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The suspicion that Spider-Man: No Way Home would upend the MCU as we know it, bringing in old characters from the Spider-Man movies of the past was confirmed with a recent trailer drop. But we still don't know whether we will see other Spideys in the movie.

It's thought that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could reprise their versions of the web slinger, but both have been very coy about the chance of returning.

Andrew Garfield has, however, spoken out about the rumours and revealed that he won't be in the movie... kind-of.

Speaking to Variety, while promoting his latest movie Tick, Tick... Boom!, he explained that he knows why the rumours are there, but he's got some bad news.

"I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well. You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?'"



"But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in. But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening.

"No matter what I say, I'm fucked. It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting."



Now, this should be the final word but Garfield does say "this is not something I'm aware I am involved in". What the hell does that mean? Has he not got the memo from his agent, or has he done something Spider-Man related that he doesn't know where or when it will fit in the MCU.

Having Maguire and Garfield on board is massive fan service and maybe we should be happy/excited that we are definitely getting Doc Ock, Electro and The Green Goblin from Spider-Man movies of yore.

But if you are going this way with the movie, then of course we all want to see multiple Spider-Men on the screen!

We will all find out when Spider-Man: No Way Home heads to the big screen December 17, 2021.

