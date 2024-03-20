Amazon Spring Deals Day: 10 fantastic deals revealed

You’ve heard of Black Friday. You may have heard of Prime Day. But this year’s Amazon Spring Deal Days sale also offers a surprisingly good range of bargains.

You’ll find discounts in just about every category, and this sale runs from March 20 to March 25. There’s not much time to make use of this one.

And as we’re all a bit short of time these days, we’ve done most of the work for you. We’ve scoured through the Amazon bargain bin to find out some of the deals that are likely to be the most popular, and to weed out the supposed discounts that aren’t actually hot deals at all.

These are the 10 Amazon Spring Deal Days deals that deserve a closer look...

1. Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO - 29% off!

Image Credit: Ninja

Air fryers have become so bloody popular they are now used as part of the calculation of inflation in the UK. Head right to Ninja for a quality, ultra-popular brand. This particular model is relatively petite, using a single basket arrangement. But you can still cram up to four meals’ worth in, according to the blurb. Currently £50 off, and it’s the cheapest it has been on Amazon according to our research.



2. FC 24 for PlayStation 5 - 71% off

Image Credit: Electronic Arts

Want the latest FIFA game? This is it, even if there’s no FIFA in the name anymore. EA lost the license, but the game still has all the official teams, players, stadiums and leagues packed in. You won’t be fighting to make it into the “Prooomier” league in FC 24. The cheapest we’ve seen the PS5 version for at Amazon is £30, so this is a sweet deal.



3. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox Series X - 71% off

Image Credit: Electronic Arts

This might be the best Star Wars action game ever made. It’s the follow-up to Fallen Order, and sees you reprise the role of Cal Kestis as you fight against the Empire across the Galaxy. This very same game, in digital form, costs a whopping £70 direct from the Xbox Store for non Game Pass subscribers. And as it’s a disc, you can sell it on when you’re done. Nice.



4. Nothing Ear (2) - 34% off

Image Credit: Nothing

Nothing’s second attempt at a pair of true wireless earphones is miles better than the first, with significantly better audio fidelity. And that same part-transparent design that makes this series so eye-catching. You get up to five hours of listening per charge, and a carry case than can provide five-plus additional charges before you need to bring out the cable.



5. Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch - 26% off

Image Credit: Aberlour

A bottle of booze can seem a lazy gift. But a bottle of booze in a gift box? A winner. This is a quality tipple too, a single malt from one of the better-known names in scotch whisky. The tasting notes talk of “liquorice, ginger and cinnamon” flavours. This deal gets you around £13 off what you might pay as some of the usual whisky retailers.



6. Tanqueray No.10 gin - 30% off

Image Credit: Tanqueray

Don’t dismiss this as just another generic bottle of gin. This isn’t standard Tanqueray, it’s Tanqueray NO. 10. A small-batch blend, it introduces more botanicals to the classic formula, with added citrus flavours: lime, orange, grapefruit and chamomile. It’s a more complex and rewarding spirit. And this deal gets you a 70cl bottle for only a couple of quid more than you’d pay for standard Tanqueray.



7. PlayStation 5 console (Slim) - 15% off

Image Credit: Sony

This is the best version of the PlayStation 5 console you can get today. It’s the Slim edition, with the disc drive. If you’re thinking about waiting for the rumoured PlayStation 5 Pro, we don’t think it’s likely to arrive before close to the end of the year. And it’s going to cost a whole bunch more than this £70-off deal. We may not see a better deal until Prime Day in July.



8. Ring Doorbell with Echo Pop speaker - 58% off

Image Credit: Amazon

Amazon deals don’t get much better than the sales prices of Amazon’s own gear. Yep, Amazon owns Ring, the famous video doorbell guys. This bundle is a proper steal. It gets you the easy-install battery-powered version of the doorbell plus an Echo Pop speaker that sells for up to £45 on its lonesome.



9. Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine - 60% off

Image Credit: Nespresso

You can never really trust the RRPs of most coffee machines. But this is the cheapest the Vertu Plus has been at Amazon in 2024, and it usually sells for well over £100. This is a classic easy-to-use and petite capsule coffee machine. And as it’s part of the Vertu family, it actually spins the pod to make centrifugal force part of the brewing process.



10. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Image Credit: Amazon

This is the best all-rounder Fire TV stick for most people, particularly when on sale. It has a good amount of power, and 16GB storage so you have plenty of room for apps and games. Sure, it’s not quite as powerful as the latest Fire TV Cube (3rd gen) but this one is less than half the cost.

