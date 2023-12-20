Amazon Prime Video reveals amazing new sci-fi franchise to rival Lord Of The Rings

It's official: Warhammer 40k is heading to Prime Video, with a deal signed that will see the incredibly popular strategy game head to both the big and the small screen.

While we knew that Amazon were looking to acquire the rights to Warhammer, the huge deal hadn't been signed. That is until now, with Games Workshop - the folks behind the game - announcing that we are going to see the franchise adapted.

"Back in December last year we announced Games Workshop and Amazon Studios had signed an agreement in principle to work together to bring the Warhammer 40,000 universe to screens, big and small," says Games Workshop.

"Well, today we have an update, and it’s one we’ve all been longing to hear. We’ve now signed the full agreement and the next stage can begin!"



Warhammer is a huge, sprawling miniature war game that's been around since 1987. In that time, myriad stories have come together to create a lore that's Lord Of The Rings in its scope.

The next stage will be trying to distill that scope. As the press release notes, it will be "working out all the creative details with our partners and getting the first script written and into production. What Warhammer 40,000 stories should we tell first? Should we kick off with a movie or a TV show? Both?!"

The idea of a TV show and possible movie of Warhammer is sure to excite fans - as well as the fact that a huge star has already signed up to be part of the thing. Henry Cavill is going to be a big part of Warhammer going forward and it's a perfect fit for the star, given he is a huge Warhammer 40K fan

It was this time last year that he announced that he would be part of the project on Instagram and Games Workshop have re-confirmed his pivotal role in the whole thing, writing: "An elite band of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for Warhammer, is being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen.

"This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who stands ready to take his place as executive producer – bringing his pen, sword and/or spear to the project."

We do have a bit of a wait, though, with Games Workshop noting: "TV and Film production is a mammoth undertaking. It’s not unusual for projects to take two to three years from this point before something arrives on screen. Still, things are now properly rolling, and you can bet we’ll bring you all the latest updates and cool snippets as soon as we’re able. "

Still, at least we have the Fallout TV show to look forward to in 2024, as well as a new season of The Lord Of The Rings TV show.