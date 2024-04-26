Amazon Prime Video just got itself a stunning Oscar Winning movie

Prime Video is on a roll, and has just added one of the best films of the last 12 months to its roster.

Best Film Oscar nominee The Zone of Interest has joined Prime Video, and needs to go on the “must watch” list of every subscriber.

Is it the obvious pick for a lazy Friday night in? Perhaps not, but Jonathan Glazer’s Zone of Interest is a fantastic watch.

It’s based on the novel of the same name by Martin Amis.The Zone of Interest looks into the (fictionalised) life of SS officer Rudolf Höss, living on the outskirts of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The film won the Best International Feature Film Oscar and the Outstanding British Film BAFTA. It was also nominated for just about every major award going in the last season.

The Guardian called it a “brutal masterpiece” with an impact that “all but knocks the breath from your body.”

And yep, it gave the film a full five stars. It was a fairly common reaction to The Zone of Interest, which currently sits at an impressive 93% at Rotten Tomatoes.

The few less positive reviews tend to take issue with the way Glazer keeps the horrors of Auschwitz, and the plight of those interned there, off-screen. But that’s kinda the whole point of the film's approach.

This is the latest of three cracking Oscar nominated movies to come to Prime Video in recent weeks, following Anatomy of a Fall and American Fiction. All three come highly recommend, while Road House and Saltburn are on hand should you need a palate cleaner. Nice work, Prime Video.