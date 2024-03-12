Amazon Prime Video gets surprise Oscar-winning film - you can stream it now

With the Oscars now done and dusted, there will be a lot of people the world over eager to see the movies which bagged themselves a statuette.

While we already know that Poor Things is available to watch on Hulu/Disney Plus, another winner has landed on a streaming service and available to watch right now.

American Fiction is the superb movie by first-time director Cord Jefferson. Jefferson, whose writing credits include The Good Place and The Watchmen TV show, also penned the screenplay for the film and won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

In a perfect piece of timing, the movie has landed on Prime Video in the UK and is available to stream as part of your membership.

If you are in the US then you can watch it for a $3.99 rental fee or see it on the MGM+ service.

And this one is well worth a watch. It has a score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and stars Jeffrey Wright as a frustrated novelist who, sick of the way Black culture is portrayed, writes a book using the stereotypes he hates and becomes a success because of it.

The Observer notes: "The story works on two levels, first as a prickly critique of the pressures facing Black creatives. But equally satisfying is its depiction of the abrasive, complicated dynamics in a high-achieving family."

The Times reckons: "It’s by turns laugh-out-loud funny and quietly poignant while grounded by a deeply sympathetic turn, possibly his best yet, from Jeffrey Wright."

The Atlantic says it's "A funny, touching portrait of a man attempting to fine-tune his relationship with the world."

Empires explains: "Elegantly walking a line between absurdist satire and family drama, this is a clever send-up of how the broadness of Black culture gets reduced to cliché."

Salon writes: "This brilliant film not only destroys the single Black narrative, it obliterates it - and puts pressure on every single film dealing with race that will come after."