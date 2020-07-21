Amazon Prime Day 2020: official date for bargains revealed (kind of)

Amazon Prime Day 2020 should have been in July but because of everything happening in the world it was quite rightly delayed.

While we thought it would be happening later in the year, we now know the exact date for Amazon's sales bonanza... in India, that is.

The Amazon Prime Day 2020 release date for India is now 6-7 August. As for the rest of the world, it's only been confirmed that Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be happening but when we don't quite know.

An Amazon Spokesperson said about the news: “Over the last five years, Prime Day has become a special celebration and time for Prime members to shop incredible deals for themselves and for friends and family – and it’s something we look forward to every year.

"This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners. We are excited Prime members in India will see savings on August 6-7, and that members all around the world will experience Prime Day later this year. We look forward to sharing more details soon.”

There you have it. Any news about Amazon Prime Day 2020 is good news, though, as it is a great time of the year to save some much-needed cash on a whole host of goods.

Check out our Amazon Prime Day deals guide from 2019 to see the sort of deals that are available.

