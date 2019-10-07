Amazon Fire HD 10 revealed: big-screen tablet gets an upgrade

Not content with announcing a bazillion things at its big even in Seattle recently, Amazon has also just unveiled an all-new Fire HD 10.

The new tablet has been given a better battery life (around 12 hours) and now comes with USB-C, which means that you don't have to keep searching for that old USB cable when you want to charge the thing.

The Fire HD 10 comes with a 10.1-inch display and 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 32GB of internal storage with up to 512GB more via microSD.

Alexa hands-free has been built into the thing and there's new picture-in-picture functionality as well - we got a little demo of this and you can watch TV, while searching through recipes and the like. It seems like one software upgrade that will make a difference to how people use the device.

The tablet also comes with an HD 720p front facing camera and there's Dolby Atmos audio on board, too.

The Fire HD 10 is available in the following colours: Twilight Blue, Plum, Black and all-new White and will cost you £149.99. You can pre-order now and it'll be out 30 October.

Amazon has also revealed that there is a new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition and a new Kindle for Kids edition as well.

