Amazing first images of Prime Video's next big TV show are released

Prime Video has released a set of first-look images depicting scenes from the upcoming Fallout TV show.

We get a good glimpse at some of the primary characters, as well as what key elements from this adaptation of the game series will look like.

It’s set 200 years after the nuclear apocalypse that ended civilisation as we know it, placing the Fallout show in the same time period as Fallout 3. That 2008 game was the first 3D entry in the series, and the first Fallout experience for millions of players.

A lot of the key stuff we remember from that game is here.

Radiation-addled ghouls? Sure, one of the main characters is a ghoul, played by the wonderful Walton Goggins. That he’s called “The Ghoul” is perhaps a bit ripe, but we’ll reserve our judgement on that one.

Image Credit: Prime Video

There’s a still of one of the airships of the Brotherhood of Steel, one of the most well-equipped of the factions in the Fallout universe alongside the Enclave — but there’s no mention of those similarly metal-clad soldiers yet.

Our key character linked to the Brotherhood of Steel is soldier Maximus, played by Aaron Moten.

Image Credit: Prime Video

Image Credit: Prime Video

And Prime Video has released a still of that appears to be main character Lucy, played by Ella Purnell, in one of the junk cities that might remind some players of Megaton. That’s the first key city you encounter in Fallout 3.

Lucy is a “vault dweller.” And one of the pics appears to show the inside of a vault, depicting her with her father Overseer Hank, played by Kyle McLaughlin.

Image Credit: Prime Video

Prime Video’s Fallout TV show isn’t out 'til April 12 2024, so there’s plenty more time for similar teases.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and are the series’s showrunners. Robertson-Dworet wrote the Captain Marvel and Tomb Raider (2018) films, while Graham Wagner’s career is more firmly rooted in comedy. He produced and wrote for TV shows Portlandia and Silicon Valley, among others.

First impressions? We can’t imagine Walton Goggins not being brilliant as the wild west-tinged bounty hunter The Ghoul.