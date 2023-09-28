Alice In Borderland, one of the best sci-fi series on Netflix, gets renewed

Sci-fi chiller Alice In Borderland is set to return on Netflix, with a third season of the dystopian show in the works.

We are forever writing about shows that have been cancelled by Netflix so when a renewal comes along, it's something to celebrate - especially as this time around it's the fantastic Alice In Borderland.

The Japanese sci-fi series arrived on the service before Squid Game, and was pretty popular, but due to its similar storyline, it found a whole new audience.

Over the course of two seasons, it has developed into something far more than Squid Game, though, even if the initial premise is similar: a group of people have to win challenges in order to save their own lives.

Mix in a bit of Saw, Battle Royale and some rather high-concept sci-fi flourishes and you get more of an idea of what kind of show this is.

Alice In Borderland is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Haro Aso.

There are some 18 volumes of the comic but the ending of the second season of the show caught up with the ending of the manga, so the third season will be leaving the comic-book story behind. There are plenty of sequel comics to mine from, though.

The show has been a popular one for Netflix. It's Netflix Japan’s most-watched title of all time and was number one in 17 countries and top 10 in over 90 countries. In all, around 200 million hours of the show have been viewed which is impressive.

The third season will see both Kento Yamazaki (Arisu) and Tao Tsuchiya (Usagi) reprising their roles and director Shinsuke Sato is at the helm once more.

Netflix has renewed a number of shows in 2023, with the likes of Wednesday, The Diplomat, FUBAR, One Piece and The Lincoln Lawyer all getting new seasons sometime in the future.



