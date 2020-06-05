Alan Partridge is back with a podcast from his shed

Ever since Steve Coogan read his Alan Partridge audiobooks as, well, Partridge we've been crying out for a podcast and now there is one.

Called From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast, the podcast will be available from Audible and is said to "welcome listeners into Alan’s home revealing a side to Partridge that has never been heard before."

In the podcast, Alan is apparently an older, wiser and more mature Partridge - but one who has embraced new technology as you will be able to listen to an exclusive extract now, by heading over to an Alexa device and saying, "Alexa, read From the Oasthouse" (in your most Partridge voice possible).

In total there will be 18 episodes - which is around 6 hours of Partridge - and the whole things will be free to Audible subscribers, or £19.99 to download for non subscribers.

Speaking about his new shed-based Podcast, Partridge said: “If David Dimbleby has one, then of course I needed to make one. All national treasures have a podcast. With this series, I want to give my fans an intimate view of who I really am. You may think you know me, but trust me, you have no idea what goes on behind closed doors at my podcast innovation studio.

"Besides, I’m bored of Ofcom and its regulations and so it’s time for the UK to hear what a real award-winning podcast is like. Tune in or you’re going to be missing out on the best thing you’ll hear since I was last on radio.”

The full series will be available from 3 September but you can pre-order now.

