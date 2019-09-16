Best comedy podcasts: 10 podcasts that will have you in stitches

The best comedy podcasts are great for a pick-me-up. They are what you need when all the news is bad, and political podcasts tend to be similarly grim.

Hundreds of hours of free entertainment, with just the odd advert for Squarespace and a mattress brand? That sounds like a good deal to us.

UPDATE: The Office US is getting its very own spin-off comedy podcast. Office Ladies will be hosted by Jenna Fischer (who played Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) as they re-watch old episodes and share behind-the-scenes trivia. Out on October 16, fans will also get a chance to submit questions and hopefully get them answered.

We have some top suggestions for you. Want a simple funny pod? We have those. There are podcasts about the craft of stand-up comedy. And hilarious interviews with some of the funniest people in the world.

Best comedy podcasts 1 . Athletico Mince View now at Apple Podcasts Athletico Mince started off as a football podcast. And episodes often begin with football chat, but usually devolve into a strange absurdist ramble within a few minutes. Icon Bob Mortimer and comedy writer Andy Dawson are the two hosts. Each episode is them chatting for 30 minutes and, well, that’s about it.

112 3 Thanks for voting 2 . Off Menu View now at Apple Podcasts Funny foodie podcast Off Menu is hosted by comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble. Each week a celebrity guest is invited to “a magical restaurant” where they get to choose their favourite starter, main course, side dish, dessert and drink. Recent guests include musician Loyle Carner, Fleabag’s Sian Clifford and comedian Dara O Briain. 41 16 Thanks for voting 3 . The Comedian’s Comedian View now at Apple Podcasts Stand-up comedian Stuart Goldsmith’s podcast is about comedy, rather than a straight comedy vehicle. But when guests include some of the US and UK’s best comedians, there are often plenty of laughs on the way. Frequently discussed topics include the creative process of writing stand-up and the life of a road comic.

21 9 Thanks for voting 4 . Beef and Dairy Network View now at Apple Podcasts “The number one podcast for those involved or just interested in the production of beef animals and dairy herds.” The Beef and Dairy Network sounds like a trade magazine offshoot, but is actually a surreal and satirical work of genius you can only understand by listening. It also won the top comedy gong at the British Podcast Awards two years in a row.

13 6 Thanks for voting 5 . Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed View now at Apple Podcasts This podcast is where married couple Rosie and Chris Ramsey vent about their lives, discussing everything from their annoyances about each other to parenting. No topic is off-limits with these two, and each week they take questions not just from the public but a celebrity guest. Recent guests include comedian Daniel Sloss, DJ Sara Cox and YouTuber Zoella. 12 5 Thanks for voting 6 . Judge John Hodgman View now at Apple Podcasts Is a hotdog a sandwich? Should a wife be able to compel her husband to wear fewer second-hand clothes? Domestic disputes like this are Judge John Hodgman’s wheelhouse. In his fake internet courtroom, the defendant and complainant make their case, and Judge John makes his verdict. It’s gentle and good natured, about as far from Jerry Springer as you can get. You may recognise humorist and stand-up John Hodgman from the Mac vs PC adverts from 2006. He was the PC, and also writes a New York Times column as the judge.

7 8 Thanks for voting 7 . The Guilty Feminist View now at Apple Podcasts I’m a feminist but… It’s how each episode of The Guilty Feminist starts, with anecdotes about how the guests are failing at life and feminism while being pretty keen on both. It sets up the tone of this thoroughly reliable and modern comedy show. Recent guests include Emma Thompson, Sara Pascoe and Jessica Fostekew. 8 9 Thanks for voting 8 . Throwing Shade View now at Apple Podcasts This podcast tackled issues of “ladies and gays”. That's its own blurb. But you don’t necessarily have to be either to enjoy Throwing Shade. Like many of the best comedy podcasts, it feeds off electricity of the relationship of its hosts, Erin Gibson and Brian Safi. In recent years Throwing Shade has become more political — like about 85% of podcasts that were around before 2016. But the laughs remain. 3 5 Thanks for voting 9 . My Dad Wrote a Porno View now at Apple Podcasts You may have heard of this one. TV exec Jamie Morton’s retired dad has written a series of erotic novels under the name Rocky Flinstone. Morton and of his friends, Alice Levine and James Cooper, dissect the so-ripe-it’s-rotten text paragraph by paragraph. It’s one of the UK’s biggest podcasts, with over 150 million downloads to date. 25 27 Thanks for voting 10 . Lovett or Leave It View now at Apple Podcasts Jon Lovett is the comedy faction of the Pod Save America podcasting network. And Lovett or Leave It is his own spin-off pod, presumably after his irreverence started to take over the main show. This one is still (almost) pure politics, with a very strong Democrat leaning. Hate Trump? You’ll find a lot to like here. Lovett weaves in elements of gameshows, and there are excellent interviews too. 2 5 Thanks for voting View More