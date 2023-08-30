Adam Sandler has a new Netflix movie out - and it's already breaking records

The latest Adam Sandler Netflix project has broken a very specific record, the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes for the actor.

You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah currently sits at a near-flawless 96% approval rating from critics. This isn’t after just a few early write-ups either, but after a respectable 53 professional reviews.

It beats the second-place Hustle at 93%. That 2022 Netflix film has 168 reviews logged on RottenTomatoes, so there’s still some time for the landscape to change here.

What is You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

We can’t imagine too many people ignoring the sheer charm of You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, though.

It’s a coming-of-age film led by Sandler’s daughter, Sunny Sandler, who already has 20-plus IMDb credits to her name despite being just 14.

Some of you may be thinking, “surely Uncut Gems is the Sandler film that got most love from the critics?”

However, Uncut Gems sits just below these two recent Netflix smashes at 91% approval. Sandler is on quite the run these days, after producing one “rotten” film after another from 2010 to 2017.

You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was watched approximately 12.3 million times from its release date on August 25 to August 27, according to Netflix’s latest Tudum figures.

RottenTomatoes vs Metacritic

The view changes a bit if we look at Metacritic rather than RottenTomatoes, though.

Where the Tomato-meter looks at the proportion of roundly positive reviews, Metacritic scores are an average of the actual review scores. It’s a “weighted” average, meaning some reviews will have more of an effect on the final score than others.

You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah currently sits at 71/100 in Metacritic, again pipping Hustle’s 68/100.

However, it’s over at Metacritic we really see how many big-time critics absolutely loved Uncut Gems, which sits at a stellar 91/100 with 55 reviews counted.

Sandler signed a four-movie deal with Netflix worth $250 million in 2020, although Sandler has actually produced five Netflix movies since then. These are Home Team (2022), Hustle (2022), Murder Mystery 2 (2023), The Out-laws (2023), and You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023). All sit under Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions company.

There’s another coming in November too, Leo. It’s an animated family comedy in which Sandler voices a school class pet, a lizard called Leo. It’s out on Netflix on November 22.

You can watch You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix now.