A spin-off of one of Netflix's best crime dramas is coming this year - and it looks incredible

Netflix is no stranger to spin-offs, but its latest one looks to be the best yet.

While the incredible Money Heist - one of Netflix's most popular crime dramas - may have ended, its spirit is being kept alive with numerous spin-offs in the works.

We have already seen one of them, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. This was a remake of sorts of the original Spanish-language show, where a bunch of thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea, trapping hostages inside.

Joint Economic Area was a huge success for Netflix, topping the Global Top 10 weekly list and hitting the number one spot in some 51 countries when it was first released.

This new show is a spin-off proper of Money Heist. Money Heist: Berlin is a prequel which focuses on the eponymous character from the original series.

Berlin's golden age

According to Money Heist creator Álex Pina, Berlin is “a trip through the golden age of the character, when he robbed around Europe crazy in love.”

Interestingly, the show will focus more on the fun side of the character, with Pina noting the comedy in the series, explaining it will "make people laugh a lot."

Eagle-eyed viewers of Money Heist will already have an idea about the plot of Money Heist: Berlin, as the background to the character was hinted at in flashbacks in the latter seasons.

Netflix's Tudum also added more color to the plot, noting: "He’s preparing one of his most extreme heists yet — disappearing $44 million worth of jewels.

"But first, he’ll need to enlist the help of some savvy criminals: Keila, a cybersecurity mastermind; Damián, an academic and Berlin’s close friend; Cameron, a loose cannon who lives life on the edge; Roi, a locksmith and Berlin’s faithful sidekick; and Bruce, who’s fluent in gadgets and weaponry."

A new teaser of the show has just launched, with the Money Heist: Berline release date revealed as 29 December - and it looks fantastic.