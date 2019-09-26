This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Learn more
A Quiet Place 2 first reveal is a huge surprise

Are flashbacks on the cards for this horror sequel?

Holly Pyne

It’s no surprise that A Quiet Place is getting a sequel after grossing over $340 million worldwide following its release last year. But, news around A Quiet Place 2 have been pretty silent since its announcement - until now.

Director John Krasinki has shared a first-look photo of A Quiet Place 2 to celebrate the end of filming on the post-apocalyptic horror sequel.
The photo shows him walking holding hands with his wife and co-star Emily Blunt, who will be returning as Evelyn Abbott for the second film.
Sharing the photo, Krasinki wrote on Twitter: “Well… that's a wrap on #PartII. See you on March 20th!”
The couple are walking across the same bridge featured in the first film, leading many to ask whether the sequel will contain flashbacks. That and - big spoiler alert - Krasinki’s character Lee was mauled to death in the first film, so either, there are flashbacks, Lee somehow managed to survive or Krasinki is simply teasing fans with a return that will not happen.
So many questions that aren’t likely to be answered any time soon. What we do know is that Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, who play Blunt’s on-screen children, will be returning alongside her next year.
A Quiet Place: Part II is set to be released on May 15, 2020, but you can rewatch the first film on NOW TV now.

