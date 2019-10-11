7 things to know about The Day Shall Come by its star Marchánt Davis

The latest Chris Morris movie, The Day Shall Come, is an incendiary look at home-grown terrorism in the US and how the FBI are complicit in creating these terrorists - all so they can hit their targets.
It's a movie based on hundreds of true stories and while it may not sound like it, it's a comedy - albeit one that has a nasty sting in its tale.
Its star is a newcomer to movies but, after his portrayal of Moses (a small-town revolutionary targeted by the FBI)m Marchánt Davis is set to be a star. He's fantastic in the film, playing Moses with wide-eyed innocence that veers into delusion.
He's currently on Broadway starring in The Great Society at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, alongside Brian Cox ("He’s one of those actors where you are like - that’s how I want to be when I get to that place," say Davis) but we caught up with him recently and he explained to us just what it's like to work with Morris and on a film with such provocative subject matter.
Here are 7 things to know - including how The Day Shall Come Was Made in secret and what it was like for Davis to watch Chris Morris' TV stuff for the first time.
The Day Shall Come is in cinemas now.
1. The screen test was like dating
"The first time I auditioned, it was just with the casting director but the second time I met Chris. I was told that that we would come in 15 minutes early, have a conversation and then he would tape something. So, we talked for maybe 20 minutes, when he talked to me about what the film was. Then we taped for about 45 minutes. Afterwards I went to manager and said, ‘I think that went well, otherwise I just did very badly and he was trying to fix the performance’.
2. The Day Shall Come was one big secret - even to the stars
"We weren’t allowed to take pictures on the set. That happens a lot more than you think it does. There was a point where I wanted to let people know I was doing something. I had people coming up and saying ‘it’s going to work out some day’ and I’m like, 'I am working! It’s happening!' You can say it all you want, but people won’t believe you if there’s nothing there."
3. When the script did arrive, there was a big surprise
4. Davis struggled with his character's motivation
5. Davis didn't know Morris' TV work before getting the part
6. He doesn't read reviews but was taken aback by one reaction to the movie
"I try to not read too much. But I remember after we did SXSW, my agent got a review but only because it was a nice one, and I get messages from people who have seen it. There was one response that struck me at SXSW - where this women came to the stage and just kept saying “It’s not fair” and I agreed and she said: “They were laughing and it’s not fair”. She maybe felt deceived by the laughter. I didn’t expect that response but it really struck me that people see and people feel.
7. Davis feels that the US is finally getting UK-style comedy
