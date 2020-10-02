25 things you (probably) didn't know about (What's The Story) Morning Glory?

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? is quite simply one of the greatest British albums of all time; a record which propelled Oasis into the stratosphere, coming to help define a generation and culminating in their two shows at Knebworth, where they played to half a million people (a staggering 2.6m people applied for tickets).

The album has turned 25. Yep, it makes us feel old, too - but now is not the time to mope around but remember Britpop in its prime and celebrate an album that went some way to change music forever.

Here’s a chance to brush up on your knowledge by discovering 25 things that you probably didn’t know about the record. And if you are some more nostalgia, then head to the Oasis' YouTube channel 6pm BST on 2 October for the official album playback.

1. Bad manners

The album sold 347,000 copies in its first week on sale - at the time, the second fastest-selling album of all time, after Bad by Michael Jackson.

2. Say it again



The video for Some Might Say is made up of footage from the Cigarettes and Alcohol, Whatever and US Supersonic videos - Liam didn't turn up for the planned video shoot for the new video.

3. Drum machines



Tony McCarroll plays drums on Some Might Say - Alan White was in the drummer's chair for every other song.

4. Out of Step

B-side Step Out was originally supposed to be on the album as track 8, but had to be removed due to the threat of legal action from Stevie Wonder's estate, who claimed that it sounded too similar to Uptight (Everything's Alright).

5. Quick take



Owen Morris claimed that the album was recorded in just 15 days - the first 5 days saw Roll With It, Hello, Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger and Champagne Supernova recoreded in consecutive days. After a two-day break, they then recorded Morning Glory, She's Electric, Cast No Shadow, Step Out, Hey Now! and then Bonehead's Bank Holiday.

6. The real Story

The two figures on the album cover are DJ Sean Rowley (pictured), who founded club night Guilty Pleasures, and album sleeve designer Brian Cannon. Cannon has his back to the camera. Producer Owen Morris can also be seen in the background, holding the album's master tape in front of his face.

7. Chart topper

The album didn't leave the top 3 of the album chart for an amazing seven months.

8. Be Here Not Now

Noel had Stand By Me, Don't Go Away and All Around The World already written during the sessions for (What's The Story) Morning Glory? but decided to hold them back for the third album.

9. Wonder who?

The video for Wonderwall features Scott McLeod, who briefly replaced Paul McGuigan when he left the band suffering from exhaustion.

10. Weller Weller

The use of The Swamp Song's two clips were inspired by Paul Weller doing the same thing on his 1993 album Wildwood.

11. Bass in your face

The bass on Wonderwall is played by Noel.

12. Swamp thing

The Swamp Song, heard on the two instrumentals, was based on the drum track recorded at Glastonbury 1995 - Alan White's second-ever Oasis gig..

13. On a Roll

Early pressings of Roll With It had the wrong music pressed: an obscure reggae artist instead of Oasis.

14. Pier pressure

The cover photograph of Roll With It was taken on Western-Super-Mare beach, with the Grand Pier behind them, which burned down in 2008.

15. Lemon-aide

Part of the melody for Roll With It also appears in Purple Parallelogram by the Lemonheads, which was co-written by Evan Dando and Noel Gallagher - it was originally supposed to be on their 1996 album Car Button Cloth but was removed at Noel's request.

16. Two footed

Wonderwall was kept off the UK no.1 singles spot by Robson & Jerome's I Believe/Up On The Roof.

17. Enuff's Enuff

Morning Glory was originally two songs which were combined together; the one second clip at the end is Soul II Soul's Love Enuff, a July '95 hit at the time of the album's mixing.

18. Starr player

The single cover of Don't Look Back In Anger is a tribute to the time when Ringo Starr briefly left the Beatles and, after persuading him to return, decorated his drum kit in red, white and blue flowers.

19. Just the two of us

Oasis became the first band to perform two songs on Top Of The Pops since The Jam when they played Don't Look Back in Anger and Cum On Feel The Noize.

20. Famous friends

Paul Weller plays harmonica on Untitled (#1 and #2), as well as contributing guitar and backing vocals to Champagne Supernova.

21. Cover story

The cover of Some Might Say features Cromford station near Matlock in Derbyshire, a Grade II listed building built in 1860.

22. Soul to soul

Owen Morris produced the album following the recording of Verve's A Northern Soul - a job he got after Noel recommended him to Richard Ashcroft.

23. Initial responce

The sleevenotes give 'Eternal respect to P.W. and P.H.' - The former is Paul Weller, the latter was the official Oasis biographer Paolo Hewitt.

24. Bit of a Blur

The Roll With It vs Country House chart war saw overall singles sales that week rise by an incredible 41%.

25. Anger management

Noel wanted to sing lead vocals on either Wonderwall or Don't Look Back In Anger. He gave Liam the choice, but played him Wonderwall first, which Liam promptly chose; many believe this is because he actually wanted Don't Look Back In Anger for himself. If he did, it worked.