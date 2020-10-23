Horror movie locations: 13 spooky places you can actually visit in the UK

How are you planning to spend your Halloween? No wait, let us guess.

You’re going to watch Ghostbusters again, because it has horror elements, you’re going to ignore trick or treaters again because it’s essentially just seasonal begging and you’re going to pretend to scare your partner by putting a sheet over your head again, because it’s still funny. Ish.

But we have different plans for you. Instead of just watching a blood-curdling horror flick, why not really ramp up the fear and retrace the creepy footsteps of your favourite Halloween movie heroes and monsters? Here’s our pick of the must-visit horror film locations that you can see for yourself…if you’ve got the guts.

Oh, just remember to socially distance if you are going to go on a horror-based trek!

The Omen (1976)

Location: All Saints Church in Fulham, London

Known for: The gruesome impaling of a priest by a lightning conductor

Witchfinder General (1968)

Location: Lavenham town centre, Suffolk

Known for: Being the (historically accurate) place to be for a good old-fashioned witch burning.

The Wicker Man (1973)

Location: Culzean Castle, Scotland

Known for: Being the pimpin’ crib of the late, great Christopher Lee’s wild-haired Lord Summerisle.

Peeping Tom (1960)

Location: Newman Arms, London W1T

Known for: The murder of prostitute Dora at the camera-concealing hands of voyeuristic sicko Mark.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Location: Weston Park Grocery, London N8

Known for: Succumbing to the zombie apocalypse and stocking Cornettos.

28 Days Later (2002)

Location: St. Anne’s Church, London E14

Known for: Its Cillian Murphy-attacking rage-infected priest.

The Abominable Dr Phibes (1971)

Location: Highgate Cemetery, London N6

Known for: Being the not-so-final resting place of the revenge-hungry Dr Anton Phibes (as played by horror icon Vincent Price, in a properly naff mask).

Hellraiser (1987)

Location: 187 Dollis Hill Lane, London NW2

Known for: Being your boarding station for an express service to hell, and hangout for Pinhead.

Dracula (1979)

Location: St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall

Known for: playing home to Frank ‘Skeletor’ Langella’s Dracula.

American Werewolf In London (1981)

Location: Crickadarn Village, Wales

Known for: Pretending to be a remote Yorkshire village in which two American students fall foul of the angry locals and their big, hairy, howling secret.

The Village of the Damned (1960)

Location: Letchmore Heath, Hertfordshire

Known for: Being populated by mysterious blonde-haired, glowing-eyed children with world-ruining powers.

Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (1974)

Location: Hathersage Church, Derbyshire

Known for: Housing something real gruesome in its crypt in this cult Italian-Spanish fright fest.

The Witches (1990)

Location: The Headland Hotel and Spa, Cornwall

Known for: A load of mad witches pulling their wigs off and turn kids into mice.