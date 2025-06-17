Get ready for 28 Years Later: Where to stream the first two movies in Danny Boyle's zombie series

Although it’s not quite been 28 years since we were first introduced to the terrifying zombie series from Danny Boyle, it hasn't been far off. So if you’re planning on seeing 28 Years Later when it releases on 20th June, you might want to catch up on the series so far.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The films follow a pandemic ravaged world where gangs of zombie-like infected have decimated the globe, succumbing to a virus known as 'Rage' which turns people into deranged, speedy, undead killing machines. You don't even need to be bitten by these sprinting shamblers to become infected yourself — just getting their blood in your system, whether spat on or splashed into your mouth or eyes, is enough to get you on the turn.

The series kicked off in 2002 with Danny Boyle's genre-reviving 28 Days Later, while an uderated sequel, 28 Weeks Later, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, followed in 2007. Danny Boyle is back in the directors seat for a third film this summer, 28 Years Later, alongside his longtime writing partner Alex Garland, who wrote the first in the series.

We’ve outlined below where you can watch both 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, so you won't have any misunderstandings or missed references when tuning into the new one.

Where to stream 28 Days Later?

28 DAYS LATER – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Cillian Murphy-led film that kicked off the series and introduced many of us to Danny Boyle’s work is an awkward one to find, as it is not available on many streaming services. You could rent it, but luckily, it is on BBC iPlayer at the moment, meaning as long as you have your TV license you’re good to dive in and enjoy.

Where to stream 28 Weeks Later?

28 Weeks Later (2007) Trailer #1 | Idris Elba, Jeremy Renner - YouTube Watch On

28 Weeks Later is fortunately available on more than one streaming service, although oddly, it’s not on the same one as the first film. You can find the sequel on Disney+ as well as Netflix. The film takes place six months after the events of the original and features a new cast, as well as being directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. It was a bit unfairly written off upon its original release, though its cast on reflection was a bit of a who's-who of up-and-coming Hollywood stars who are now full blown A-Listers, including Jeremy Renner and Idris Elba.

Stream 28 Weeks Later: Disney+ | Netflix

If you just fancy a quick watch of one of the films, fortunately the first two movies in the series aren’t too closely connected outside of being set in the same universe.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It feels like the latest instalment will similarly only be loosely connected, thanks to its all-new cast and apparent 28-year time jump.

However, this new film, starring Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is set to kick off a new trilogy, so catching up on some of the best zombie films ever made is never a bad thing. Rumours are suggesting that Cillian Murphy may be reprising his role from the original film at some point in the future — though those who thought they spotted a zombified version of the star in the first 28 Years Later trailer were sorely mistaken.