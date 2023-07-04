Unlikely style icons: 10 who have stood the test of time

From James Dean to Harry Styles, we’ll always have men in the media to turn to for style tips. But it’s the un-trumpeted that can often inspire the most.

Here we look at the unlikely style icons, from film and real life. Those people who never set out to be fashionistas but managed it through a mixture of iconic clothing and a sense of ease about the garb they put on day today.

From royalty to cartoon characters, gangsters to dudes - these are 10 unlikely style icons who have stood the test of time...

1. Ted Logan - Bill & Ted’s bogus journey

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures

Ted’s bodacious style epitomises the nineties, with vintage high tops and straight leg denim, not to mention as may layers as you damn well please.

2. Rocky Balboa

Image Credit: MGM Pictures

We’re not suggesting you start predominantly wearing grey tracksuits, far from it. Rocky’s off duty look includes boots, jeans with accent leather gloves and a fedora. Looking fly now.

3. King Charles



Image Credit: Getty Images

A bottomless bank account no doubt comes into play for the royal’s wardrobes. Regardless, King Charles puts it to good use with timeless British heritage wear from tweed to Barbours - style classics that are fit for a... well, you can guess the rest.

4. George Raft - Scarface



Universal Pictures

One of the few men who could pull of wet-look gel with grace, the original Scarface actor secured his iconic reputation with tie pins and accessories that topped off his incredible suits. So good was his sense of threads that real gangsters started to dress like him.

5. Ace Ventura – Ace Ventura Pet Detective



Image Credit: Warner Bros

A quiff that rivals Alex Turner and Hawaiian print shirts that were everywhere this summer. His mental state may not have been stable but his style choices wer

6. Smithers – The Simpsons



Image Credit: Fox / Disney

With ankle grazers, rounded specs and a bow tie, Smithers was a hipster before it was cool.

7. Disney’s Robin Hood

Image Credit: Disney

Kicking ass and taking names in khaki since the Seventies.

8. Brendon Lee - The Crow



All. Black. Everything.

9. Walter White – Breaking Bad

Image Credit: Netflix

Evolving from suburban middle-aged man into a fearless drug baron wasn’t only reflected in a booming meth business; Walt’s style took him to a dark place sartorially speaking too. Goodbye yellow shirt and chinos, hello black shirts and an unmistakable hat.

10. Gonzo - The Muppets



Image Credit: Disney

A master at making the pattern clash of tie, shirt and sweater vest work.