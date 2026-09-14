Alien Earth season 2 is filming in London — and Weyland Yutani might be on the Jubilee Line

Alien: Earth, the Disney Plus streaming hit set in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror universe, has a simple premise: What if the chest-bursting xenomorph crash landed on Earth? A great scary concept — but I’m not sure how I feel about one of the all-time great horror creations stalking around the corner from Shortlist towers in London.

That’s a fear I’m going to have to get over, as it seems that season 2 of Alien: Earth has kicked off filming in London’s East End — in the financial heart of Canary Wharf, to be precise.

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit spotted vehicles bearing the ‘Weyland Yutani’ name — the show’s shady mega-corporation — near the glossy Docklands district over the weekend. It suggests the site might double as Weyland Yutani’s HQ — fitting, seeing as Canary Wharf regularly doubles onscreen as New York’s mega-bucks Wall Street area.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

The truck bearing the logo is particularly exciting for fans of the series: it looks very much like the Colonial Marines Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), first seen in James Cameron’s 1986 ‘Aliens’ sequel. Could the most badass bug-squashing soldiers in the galaxy be about to make their Alien: Earth debut?

A cast of new face-huggable stars

Those details remain underwraps, but what we do know is that there’s a whole host of new faces set to be on the run from the formidable alien foes.

Tracey Ullman and Sam Spruell will be joining the cast, while there will be something of a Game of Thrones reunion next season too, with Peter Dinklage and Jerome Flynn also joining the show.

Returning cast members include Sydney Changler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Samuel Blenkin, Adarsh Gourav and Essie Davis. Noah Hawley remains show runner, with further filming taking place at Pinewood Studios.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



