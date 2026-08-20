Sky’s new Your Multiview lets you watch four live sports events at once

There’s a particular kind of sporting weekend that presents a serious first-world problem: your footie team is playing, the Grand Prix is about to start and a golf Major is reaching those final few holes where it actually gets the heart pumping. Suddenly, one screen isn’t enough.

Sky thinks it has the answer. Launching on 21st August, just in time for the return of the Premier League, Your Multiview will let Sky customers watch up to four live Sky Sports events simultaneously on a single screen.

Available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and (refreshingly, given the device's age) Sky Q, the feature puts multiple events side-by-side, meaning you could have four football matches running at once, or keep an eye on the Premier League while simultaneously following F1, cricket, tennis, golf, NFL or rugby.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

And it’s not simply a case of cramming four tiny screens onto your telly. Viewers can choose which event to spotlight, change the audio they’re focussed on and switch any individual event to full screen when something particularly important happens.

A suite of Sky Sports changes

Your Multiview is part of a wider overhaul of Sky’s sports experience for the 2026/27 season. Sports Hub will bring live scores, stats, tables, schedules, clips and highlights onto the side of the screen while you’re watching a match, while new Team Pages will gather games, news, highlights, replays and upcoming fixtures in one place.

(Image credit: Sky)

There’s also Clips, a new autoplaying, scrollable feed of short-form sports videos, which sounds a bit like Sky's attempt to keep your eyes glued to its coverage rather than being distracted by similar content on your phone's TikTok app. There's also a refreshed Live Sports Rail to make it quicker to find what’s happening now and what’s coming next from the front page of the Sky TV operating system.

Sky is also bringing its Moments experience to the Sky Sports mobile app, offering a personalised vertical feed of highlights, analysis, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. Meanwhile, NOW Sports members will get Multiview and a new Key Plays feature for catching up on the biggest moments without leaving a live stream.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a comprehensive refresh of Sky's sports-juggling experience then, and at no additional cost to its existing plans. You can bag Sky Sports from £22 per month as an add-on to Sky's Essential TV or Ultimate TV plans on Sky Glass and Sky Stream.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



