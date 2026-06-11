Hackney Empire unveils huge plans for landmark 125th anniversary

Lenny Henry, Jo Brand, Talawa and a major new theatre programme are all part of the East London venue's biggest celebration yet.

Hackney Empire is turning 125 next year, but it's clearly not interested in a quiet birthday.

The iconic East London theatre has unveiled the first details of a huge 16-month anniversary programme, featuring comedy legends, acclaimed theatre productions, community events and ambitious new work, as it sets out a vision to become an even bigger force in London's cultural scene.

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Rather than simply looking back, the venue is using the milestone to launch what chief executive Chris Sudworth is calling Hackney:Central. It's a plan designed to place the theatre at the heart of the borough while expanding its role across London's wider arts landscape.

The celebrations officially begin with a launch weekend on the 19th and 20th of September 2026. Expect an outdoor festival stage curated by the theatre's Young Producers, a new exhibition charting 125 years of Hackney Empire history, and even a new football kit for Hackney Women's FC created in collaboration with the London College of Fashion.

Sudworth said the anniversary is both "a moment of huge celebration" and an opportunity to imagine what comes next for one of London's most beloved venues.

Since opening in 1901, Hackney Empire has welcomed everyone from music hall performers to stand-up comics, theatre stars and local community groups through its doors. Now it's looking to build on that legacy with a programme that mixes big names, local talent and ambitious new productions.

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October sees the theatre host the 10th anniversary tour of Theatre Re's acclaimed The Nature of Forgetting, while Talawa Theatre Company will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special showcase on the 13th of October. The line-up is still under wraps, but the event promises a celebration of four decades of Black excellence in British theatre.

A new live series called Empire Nights launches later that month, reviving the venue's variety-show roots. The first edition will be hosted by comedian Jamali Maddix and feature appearances from Guz Khan, Michelle de Swarte, Kyrah Gray and Manga St Hilare, with more guests still to be announced.

(Image credit: Hackney Empire)

Comedy remains a major part of the anniversary programme too. November will see alternative comedy pioneers and former Hackney Empire favourites Lenny Henryand Jo Brand return to the venue for special performances. Then, of course, there'll be panto.

The theatre's legendary Christmas production returns with Jack and the Beanstalk, featuring the return of Clive Rowe as Dame. Rowe will also direct the production following the success of last year's Cinderella.

The anniversary celebrations won't stop there. Looking ahead to 2027, Hackney Empire has already confirmed plans for the world premiere of Nanny of the Maroons, a major co-production with the Belgrade Theatre and tiata fahodzi. The new musical will arrive in Hackney in July 2027 following its premiere in Coventry.

Alongside the performances, the theatre has also secured support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to help preserve and share its history. The funding will support research into the artists, audiences and communities that have shaped the venue over the past 125 years, while helping plan future improvements to the Grade II-listed building. You can find all of this and more on the Hackney Empire website.





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