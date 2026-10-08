EFG London Jazz Festival 2026 preview: 10 can’t-miss acts

Now in its 34th year, the EFG London Jazz Festival is going from strength to strength. For 10 days from Friday 13th to Saturday 22nd November, the event will take over more than 70 venues, scattered across over half of London’s boroughs. This year, two major centenaries in the world of jazz have shaped the programming – a pair of music’s most essential and influential figures, Miles Davis and John Coltrane.

The festival is serving up one of its most diverse line-ups, with some gigs veering outside the strictest definitions of jazz as artists from Goldie to Melody Gardot, Fatoumata Diawara and Samara Joy take to the stage. As well as showcasing an incredible array of UK and global talent, the event makes brilliant use of many of London’s finest music venues – from The Barbican and the Royal Festival Hall to Hackney’s EartH, Village Underground, The Jazz Café and many more. Once again, the pop up Jazz Social space will be open for business a short walk from the Barbican, providing a social hub for the concert series.

There are numerous fine gigs to choose from, but to get you going, we’ve selected 10 of the best.

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Emma-Jean Thackray - Save Me | Later... with Jools Holland - YouTube Watch On

Multi-instrumentalist Emma-Jean Thackray is one of the most captivating and distinctive figures on the UK scene today. She plays not only guitar, bass, keys and drums – but also a range of brass instruments and is probably best known as a trumpeter. Her work often defies genre, blurring lines between jazz, pop and rock aesthetics as well as soul, funk and more.

Her show will pay tribute to Miles Davis and forms part of the festival’s centenary celebrations for him. Thackray discovered Davis as a 13-year-old and credits him with teaching her about holistic musicianship, balancing the roles of instrumentalist, bandleader and producer, while staying uncompromisingly focused upon vision and artistic integrity.

An evening with… GOLDIE ‘LIVE’ ENSEMBLE: Livestream - YouTube Watch On

A true legend of the British dance music scene, Goldie was one of the artists to define the sound of jungle, and in the process helped catalyse a musical revolution.

This show will present him and his work as you’ve never experienced it before. Goldie will be joined on stage by jazz drummer, bandleader, composer and producer Yussef Dayes as well as singers anaiis, Natalie Williams and Cleveland Watkiss. More guests will be announced ahead of the shows. Expect a wild musical ride that is sure to provide one of the moments of true sonic crossover at this year’s festival.

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There are two shows to pick from on November 14th: 5pm + 8.30pm.

Asha Puthli: KCRW Live From HQ (Full Performance) - YouTube Watch On

Asha Puthli has spent decades pushing musical boundaries by combining jazz, Indian raga, pop, disco and soul elements. This rare UK show is a treat for both existing fans of her wide-ranging cannon and those discovering her for the first time.

Backed by her world-class band, Puthli will be joined on stage by a raft of well-known guests including sitar player Anoushka Shankar, trumpeter Yazz Ahmed and drummer and tabla specialist Sarathy Korwar.

Ambrose Akinmusire - Regrets no more | Live at Like a Jazz Machine - YouTube Watch On

Californian trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire is a globally renowned figure in contemporary jazz. His work has been commissioned by the Berlin Jazz Festival, The Kennedy Centre, The Hyde Park Jazz Festival and more. He has established a loyal following through releasing nine albums, two of which received Grammy nominations.

At his King’s Place show, he will be presenting new compositions with his band. Expect this to be a hot ticket.

GoGo Penguin - From the North - GoGo Penguin Live in Manchester - YouTube Watch On

Manchester band GoGo Penguin have helped redefine the piano trio for the modern era. Their music has reached beyond the typical jazz audience with its nods to contemporary classical and electronic styles.

The fine surroundings of Camden’s KOKO will be a perfect backdrop for what is bound to be a special and highly memorable show.

Fatoumata Diawara: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert - YouTube Watch On

Paris-based, Malian singer and songwriter Fatoumata Diawara is a torchbearer for modern west-African music. With her roots in traditional Wassoulou and Mandinka folk traditions, she has embraced aspects of western pop and rock styles to create sonic fusions that are all her own.

A regular collaborator with a multitude of artists, Diawara has notably worked with Damon Albarn on many occasions, including contributing vocals to a Gorillaz track. The show will draw upon work from her fourth album Massa.

Soweto Kinch - Waved | Sofar London - YouTube Watch On

Before the current wave of UK jazz, there was Soweto Kinch.

The trail-blazing saxophonist, composer and rapper has mentored and collaborated with many younger musicians, who have come after him. His show will revisit a trilogy of works that he has created with the London Symphony Orchestra since 2019. These are entitled ‘The Black Peril’, ‘White Juju’ and ‘Soundtrack to the Apocalypse’.

Dave Okumu & Friends | A Prayer for D'Angelo - Live at Church of Sound - YouTube Watch On

The Church of Sound night in Clapton has become an essential part of London’s burgeoning jazz scene. The collective's shows are built around a distinct format where a band plays two sets – one being a ‘songbook’ set based on the work of another artist, time period or musical movement, and the other their own material.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the night is leaving its church home and taking to the stage at the Barbican Hall. A specially assembled band will play music from 1960s and 70s jazz figures, ably led by trumpeter and Musical Director Byron Wallen. He will be joined by well known figures on the scene such as Cassie Kinoshi, Daniel Casimir, Tamar Osborn, Oscar Jerome and more.

Sept 12th, 2026 Branford Marsalis & Diane Reeves #johncoltrane100 Cleveland Heights - YouTube Watch On

Five-time Grammy winner and world class jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves joins the legendary saxophonist and bandleader Branford Marsalis for a celebration of the work of John Coltrane.

Marsalis is one of the most revered figures in contemporary jazz, as well as being part of the Marsalis musical dynasty. He and Reeves are a fine combination to bring together in honour of one of music’s most important and revolutionary figures.

Samara Joy - Lover Man (BBC Proms 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Becoming besotted with classic R+B and soul as a child and learning her craft in a gospel choir, Samara Joy has become one of the most essential and celebrated jazz vocalists working today.

At just 26 and with three solo albums to her name, she has already racked up six Grammy wins and developed a loyal following. With much more to come from this hugely talented artist, she is a fine pick for closing out this year’s EFG London Jazz Festival.





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