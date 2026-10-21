FKA Twigs will curate London's Meltdown festival 2027

FKA Twigs will curate the Southbank Centre’s Meltdown festival next year, taking the baton from Harry Styles who did the job in 2026.

Meltdown 2027 will be an 11-day festival of performances, including those from FKA Twigs herself, although the wider line-up is yet to be revealed.

Meltdown begins on 10th June and runs until 20th June, a Sunday, so there’s plenty of time for the finer details to be drip-fed to us.

Latest Videos From Shortlist Watch full video here:

“The potent artistic and cultural landscape in London has raised me from Croydon College, to performing in underground cabaret clubs, dancing til sunrise in warehouses on the docks and last year being lucky enough to sing my operatic songs in one of the largest arenas in London,” says FKA Twigs.

She played at The O2 Arena back in June, as part of her Body High Tour — in support of the two albums she released in 2025, Eusexua and Eusexua Afterglow.

So how are other Meltdown 2026 festival details likely to roll out? For this year’s run we heard Harry Styles would curate in February 2026, with the first acts announced around two months later in early April.

We’re working with totally different timescales this time around, and that may be because plans are a little altered for Meltdown 2027.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as key performances at the Soutbank Centre itself, the festival will spread its roots across the UK as part of a partnership with the Music Venue Trust. Six other Hometown Meltdown satellite festivals will run from December 2026 to March 2027, each curated by a key figure,

This likely explains why FKA Twigs’s curation gig has been revealed so much earlier this time around.

Kelly Lee Owens hosts a two day Neuadd Ogwen event in Wales, over 12 and 13 December. Stewart Lee fronts The Cornish Bank’s do in Falmouth on 30-31 January.

Kathryn Joseph curates Beat Generator’s event in Dundee, on 13-14 February. Jamie Cullum does the job for the Chinnerys, Southend, Meltdown on 23-24 February. Pauline Black curates Nottingham’s stint at Peggy’s Skylight on 2-3 March and Rhoda Dakar finishes up the grassroots part of the season at Forge Warehouse in Sheffield on 25-26 March.

Highlights of the 2026 Meltdown festival included sets from Kamasi Washington, Jon Hopkins and Warpaint. We'll be back with more news as it drops.