10 Shows You Can’t Miss At London Fashion Week 2026

London Fashion Week is back - and it’s shaping up to be a very good week for menswear. Where other fashion capitals trade on heritage and A-list designer names, London’s superpower is throwing household names, cult labels and the next generation of designers into the same five day fashion extranvangaza.

So, which shows should you turn your attention to?

From Burberry and McQueen to M&S, Fashion Scout and some seriously exciting new menswear talent, the September 2026 schedule is particularly stacked for men - whether you’re looking for inspo on what you’ll actually be wearing next summer or simply want to know the names worth dropping before everyone else does.

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And you don’t need a front row seat to follow it. LFW runs from 17th to 21st September, while its official digital hub is freely accessible to everyone, with collections, designer content and digital fashion shows available online.

Consider this your FROW ticket: Here are the menswear shows you need to know about and the designers to follow right now…

McQueen coming home is a big deal. This LFW, the house returns to London for the first time since 2022, with Seán McGirr staging his first London show as creative director and unveiling both men’s and womenswear for SS27. Founder Lee Alexander McQueen built his fashion icon status on gloriously theatrical London shows before the label moved to Paris - so what McGirr does with that home advantage is one of the week’s most exciting questions.

Sunday 20 September, 8pm

(Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

Someone has to shut the doors on London Fashion Week, and this year it’s Burberry. Daniel Lee’s menswear and womenswear show takes the final 7pm slot on Monday, after a year in which the designer has doubled down on the brand’s relationship with its close relationship to the capital. February’s collection turned Old Billingsgate into a nocturnal London fantasy, complete with an indoor replica of Tower Bridge. Expect plenty of eyes on what one of Britain’s biggest luxury fashion house does for the follow up.

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Monday 21 September, 7pm

(Image credit: Shane Anthony Sinclair/ Getty Images)

Foday Dumbuya’s Labrum blends West African culture with British tailoring, tackling migration, identity and the meeting of cultures without forgetting that the clothes still need to look very good. This year, Dumbuya finally won the prestigious 2026 BFC & GQ Designer Fashion Fund, landing £100,000 after being shortlisted twice before. Previous collaborators include Adidas, Arsenal and John Lewis. Third time lucky indeed.

Sunday 20 September, 2pm

(Image credit: Samir Hussein / Getty Images)

H&M is not coming to London Fashion Week simply to send some basics down the catwalk. The high street giant has recruited legendary fashion photographer Nick Knight and SHOWstudio for what the British Fashion Council describes as a “bold reconceptualisation of the fashion show experience”. Intriguingly, that’s about all they’re telling us for now. Both menswear and womenswear are on the billing, but exactly what Knight and co have cooked up remains under wraps. Consider our curiosity piqued.

Thursday 17 September, 8pm

Yes, that M&S. After 100 years in fashion, Marks & Spencer is making its first ever London Fashion Week catwalk appearance - and it’s making an entrance. The show will mix menswear and womenswear from Collection, Per Una and Autograph, reworking moments from the retailer’s fashion history. Better still, this will be a see-now-buy-now affair: everything on the runway becomes available to buy from 12.30pm that day. Think Fashion Week, but with considerably fewer six month-long waiting lists.

Friday 18 September, 12pm

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Aaron Esh suddenly has two fashion empires to take care of. Alongside his acclaimed namesake label, the London designer is now chief creative officer of AllSaints, where his first collection landed this month as part of an ambitious attempt to revamp the iconic indie uniform purveyors. His own label remains the more experimental playground, however, and returns to LFW with menswear and womenswear. For a designer currently being trusted with reinventing one British institution, this should be an especially exciting watch.

Friday 18 September, 7pm

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The wax jacket has escaped the countryside. Barbour returns to the official LFW schedule with a menswear and womenswear presentation, while simultaneously celebrating its history with Tartan Reimagined: The Barbour Way at the Saatchi Gallery. The exhibition dives into the brand’s Scottish roots, its 130 year history and the tartan that has lined countless jackets, alongside one-off Re-Loved pieces involving everyone from Gucci and Paul Smith to Glastonbury and Aardman. Heritage, yes. Farm mud, absolutely not.

Thursday 17 September, 4.30 pm

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Before he was cutting clothes, INFdark founder Kuo Wei was a competitive breakdancer - which perhaps explains why his clothes rarely sit still. The Taiwanese label specialises in structural, transformable pieces that can be worn multiple ways, mixing sharp tailoring with deconstruction and streetwear. Officially classed as both menswear and womenswear, with a unisex style, INFdark returns to London after regular appearances at Taipei Fashion Week. Clothes for people who consider one way of wearing a jacket deeply insufficient.

Sunday 20 September, 4pm

Twenty years after Fashion Scout began hunting out fashion’s next big things, its Ones to Watch programme is going supersized: three showcases across the weekend introduce 23 emerging designers. For menswear, circle Adolf Maldonado, whose leather heavy work has been described as “menswear couture”; Savile Row trained CHATCHAI C., a dedicated luxury menswear label; and BAM-BAM, whose hand sketched artwork becomes brilliantly loud tailored streetwear. Consider this fashion’s extremely stylish scouting syndicate.

Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th September

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Menswear, but make it considerably less uptight. Taiwanese designer Ray Chu returns to the official LFW schedule with another mixed menswear and womenswear presentation, continuing a run at London Fashion Week that began in 2022. The label champions body positivity and sustainability alongside playful crossover collaborations; its SS26 menswear collection included loose silk shirts, printed shorts and matching sets, with fabrics made using plant based materials including mint and crystalline ice plants. Finally, tailoring that’s not afraid to have a personality.

Friday 18 September, 2.30 pm





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