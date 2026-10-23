Raye wins 2026 Mercury Prize

The Mercury Prize music awards took place in Newcastle last night, and pop sensation Raye took the win.

It was all change for this year’s Mercury Music prize. Raye is a particularly poppy winner for the award, whose recent winners include Ezra Collective, English Teacher and — last year — Sam Fender.

This wasn’t the very first time the Mercury Music prize has taken place outside of London, though. It made the move to Newcastle’s Utilia arena last year.

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Raye won the award for her album This Music May Contain Hope, which includes gargantuan viral hit Where Is My Husband!.

One of the conditions for the winner is they have to come from the UK or Ireland. And Raye is one of our own, born in Tooting, London.

She went to Croydon’s BRIT school, whose former students include Amy Winehouse, Adele, FKA Twigs, Lola Young, Tom Holland and more. An absolute goldmine of music and acting talent.

The winner earns £25,000, which we’re not entirely sure Raye really needs, given she has no issue selling out multiple nights at The O2 Arena these days.

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She also has a show at The Royal Albert Hall tonight, 23rd October, although you’d need a minor miracle to find a ticket at this point.

“Albums are so important. And not to be bitter – because I feel like I’m mostly at peace with my past – but to come from a place where it’s all about singles and chasing the next thing, I just feel so grateful to be recognised,” she said on receiving the award.

Here’s the full list of nominated artists for the 2026 Mercury Music Prize: