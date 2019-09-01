The best yoga blocks 2019: perfect for pros and novices alike

Want to get fit but don’t know where to start? Or maybe you’re a yoga pro but your equipment needs an update. No worries, we’ve put together a list of the best yoga blocks, so you’re ready for whatever that routine throws at you.

When you’re first starting out yoga blocks may seem like an unnecessary purchase, but in those first few weeks they’ll become your best friend. They’ll provide you with more stability or help you reach the floor when you’re stretching - which is perfect for when you’re starting out and feeling a bit self-conscious about your ability.





And, it is easy to think all yoga blocks are the same - after all, they’re just a big block of foam or cork, right? - but, actually there are probably some things you should consider. For example, cork blocks tend to be hard so they’re great for helping you with balance, but foam blocks are better for “restorative” classes because they tend to be lighter and squishy.





Also, you might want to consider size and shape to make sure you can reach the floor with the blocks no matter what position you’re holding. While most are the typical rectangle shape, you can get those that are egg-shape or a little slimmer making them more portable for when you’re running

straight to class after work (handy right?).





Remember to vote for your favourite block, and let us know if we have missed any must-haves.





Need a snack after that workout? Try one of our best protein bars to keep the hunger at bay. And if you after the best yoga mat then this list is for you.

Best Yoga Blocks 1 . Yogamatters Yoga Block £6 Buy now on Amazon This one is the cheapest in our lot at just £6. As it’s only 5cm tall in horizontal height, it is ideal for those who are doing a lot of seated poses because it won’t take you too high off the ground. The foam also makes it super light so you can carry it to and from work if needed. It also has rounded edges to make it more comfortable to hold during poses, and comes in 11 colour options including flame orange and royal blue. 0 0 Thanks for voting 2 . Lululemon Lift and Lengthen Yoga Block £15 Buy now from Lululemon Any yoga class you go to, there is sure to be someone decked out head-to-toe in Lululemon - it is *the* yoga brand to wear. Dropping the scepticism, £15 is pretty reasonable and it does look hella stylish. It comes in 7 colours; black, blueberry jam, cape red, misty mocha, earl grey, black/white and smoky blush. 0 0 Thanks for voting 3 . Yogamatters Egg Shape Yoga Block £8 Buy now from YogaMatters Yogamatters describe this block as “light enough to carry between classes, yet sturdy enough to bear your weight in postures” - sounds pretty good to us. Though, the shape is really the selling point of this block as its egg-shape makes it particularly helpful for the floor section of classes. Its makers suggest it’s at it best when used for seated postures, reclining postures and supported back-bends. 0 0 Thanks for voting 4 . Gaiam Cork Yoga Block £16 Buy now from John Lewis The texture from the cork gives this block a textured surface to help with your grip, but hopefully to stop slippage on the mat, too. It is also made from all natural recycled cork, an added bonus if you’re looking to buy more sustainably. Gaiam also do a foam block if that’s more your thing. 0 0 Thanks for voting 5 . Manduka Recycled UpHold Foam Block £16 Buy now from Yoga Studio This block is another for those who are looking to live more sustainably as it consists of over 50% recycled EVA foam. However, Manduka warn that the UpHold block is not “squishy” like most foam blocks meaning it can be used for grounding as well as in seated poses. It also comes in 7 colour combinations and all designs have the phrase “practice on” written across the top of the brick for motivation when you just want to give up and go home to watch reruns of Friends. 0 0 Thanks for voting 6 . Yoga-Mad Hollow Bamboo Brick £16.99 Buy now from Yoga Matters You’ll definitely stand out in class with this bamboo brick - it is definitely the classiest brick on our list. This lightweight block is a good eco-friendly alternative to many of the blocks on the market. Due to the strength and sturdiness of the bamboo, it is ideal for standing and balancing poses, though you may want to consider buying an additional softer foam block if you do a lot of reclining poses. Luckily, Yoga-Mad has thought of that, and their hi-density foam blocks start from £7.45 on Amazon. 0 0 Thanks for voting 7 . GymShark Foam Studio Block £12 Buy now from GymShark GymShark describe this block as your “yoga training assistant”, which is probably fairly apt. It is a fairly standard rectangle shape, with rounded edges to make grasping it easy during those complicated poses. As with the other foam blocks, it is also pretty light at only 260g so a good choice for when you want to do a little bit of everything. 0 1 Thanks for voting View More