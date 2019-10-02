Best iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max cases to protect your phone

Let’s be honest – we’ve probably all slipped, maybe or maybe not after a few drinks, forgotten to cover our handset with one of the best iPhone XS cases and smashed our precious iPhone screens.

You’re then left with two options, neither of which are ideal. You get a dodgy screen repair done on the cheap or splash out on a whole new handset.

A better solution? Not smashing it in the first place, genius. Phone cases now come in a range of sizes, colours, designs and budgets – so whatever you’re looking for, you’re covered.



UPDATE: Thinking of updating your iPhone XS or XS Max to one of the new iPhone 11 phones? Then we suggest you check out our picks for best iPhone 11 cases before you buy. That way you won’t get a nasty shock when you buy your new iPhone and can’t find a case to suit you. Our choices include an updated Mous Limitless case, an iPhone 11 version of the Snakehive Vintage Wallet and a new Casetify design.

Here's our pick of the best iPhone XS cases.



1 . Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet £26 Buy Now If you want to add a touch of class to your iPhone XS then Snakehive is a brand you need to pay attention to. British made and created from genuine leather, the Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet has a compartment for notes and slots for credit cards. A magnetic clasp rounds things off nicely and stops your iPhone from getting scratched. 8 4 Thanks for voting 2 . Mous Limitless 2.0 Case £39.99 Buy Now If you are all fingers and thumbs, then we couldn’t recommend anything but the Mous Limitless 2.0 Case. This is a phone protector that’s made from military-grade protection, which cushions the phone from any impact that might happen after six beers and a kebab. Despite its brickhouse build, this is a rather stylish phone case that you can get in wood, real leather, carbon fibre of real shell flavourings. 8 5 Thanks for voting 3 . Soda Tutti Frutti iPhone XS case £26 If all this talk of practicality and minimalism has you yawning, we have just the thing for you – this banana print XS case sold by British start up Soda, which is about as far away from subtle as you can possibly imagine. And it doesn’t just look good – it’s a scratch and sniff phone case. No, you’re not reading that wrong – the case actually smells of bananas, too. If you’re looking for something understated and unnoticeable, this is not the phone case for you.

6 6 Thanks for voting 4 . OtterBox Symmetry Series £29.99 Buy Now OtterBox’s Symmetry Series gives the level of protection you expect from their heavy-duty Defender Series without the bulkiness. This ultra thin design is perfect for slipping in your pocket and comes in seven colour combinations, including Tonic Violet Purple and Fine Port. It also has a screen bumper - a raised edge around the phone designed to help protect the screen - so even if you drop it, there is less chance of smashing your screen. 0 3 Thanks for voting 5 . Not Another Bill Personalised iPhone XS case £40 Buy Now A phone case doesn’t have to be something you just buy for yourself. When they’re stylish and well-made, they can be a great present – and we can’t think of anything more thoughtful than investing in one of these hyper-personalised cases by Not Another Bill. You don’t just have to choose initials, either, with smiley faces, phrases, symbols and more also on offer. A heart, a lightning bolt or even a pair of boobs – there’s not much you can’t add to this gorgeous leather case. 3 6 Thanks for voting 6 . Casetify Sapphire Dripping Agate £30 Buy Now Casetify makes a huge range of amazing styles – and one of the most striking is this Sapphire Dripping Agate case. Available for iPhone models ranging from the 4 to the XS and Max, the case also comes with numerous options – you can buy a snap case, a classic grip style, an impact case to handle shocks or drops, or a wallet style case with RFID. This prevents debit or credit cards stored in the case from being scanned when they shouldn’t be. 2 6 Thanks for voting 7 . Spigen iPhone XS Armor Case £12.99 Buy Now If you’re prone to dropping your phone or are often out and about, you might want to invest in something a little heftier to make sure your phone doesn’t get damaged. This is where this armour case by Spigen steps in. Specifically designed to withstand drops, the case uses a patented ‘Air Cushion Technology’ to keep your phone safe. It’s practical, too – it has a sliding back, perfect for a few cards or some cash. 3 7 Thanks for voting 8 . Pad & Quill Bella Fino iPhone XS wallet case £57 ($69.95) Buy Now Wallet cases are a particularly popular way to store your phone. It’s easy to see why. With a flip cover to protect your screen from scratches, you can also use them to store cards and money, too. This offering from American company Pad & Quill is particularly enticing. It's made of real Italian leather, and with optional personalised embossing it can look however you want. You get an “ultra-strong protective snap-on case” for extra edge protection, so your phone will be as safe as it is stylish.

1 5 Thanks for voting 9 . Case-Mate Tough clear case £19.95 Buy Now While some are into bright, beautiful designs, others just want something more simple to protect their phone. And if that applies to you, this clear case by Case-Mate might just be what you’re looking for. Basic and see-through, this is a minimalistic design. The case features cushioned corners for enhanced shock absorption and soft sides for a more comfortable grip. It’s also specifically designed for a slim fit – so won’t take up too much space in your pocket or bag, either. 3 7 Thanks for voting 10 . Aspinal of London Leather £55 Buy Now You may already know Aspinal as a purveyor of luxury goods. Particularly famous for its wallets and beautiful stationery, its leather diaries and notebooks are particularly well regarded. The style and attention to detail the company is known for extends to its range of iPhone cases. This croc-print, calf skin case comes in numerous colours, with a luxurious suede lining. And you can even get your case customised with embossed initials – perfect for a birthday or Christmas present.

2 7 Thanks for voting 11 . Case-Mate Karat Petals £24.90 Buy Now On the other end of the ‘rugged/pretty’ spectrum is this downright ostentatious offering from Case-Mate. No two cases are the same – gorgeous metallic sections gleam next to real petals, all encased in sturdy, clear resin. It’s not just a pretty face, either. The case has anti-scratch technology to totally protect your phone – in fact, Case-Mate promises “military strength impact protection”. And it even supports wireless charging support. Style and substance – what’s not to like?

1 6 Thanks for voting 12 . Apple iPhone XS Smart Battery case £99.99 Buy Now If you’re looking for something to protect your iPhone, you can’t do much better than a purchase from Apple itself. This case comes in three colours – dusky pink, white and black – so you can match your iPhone perfectly. The notable feature of this model is that it’s a battery case, giving your phone extended battery. You can charge both your phone and the case at the same time, and Apple promises 33 extended call time, 21 hours extended internet time, and even longer for music or video playback. You’ll never be caught short again. Just make sure you're ready for its battery bump.

