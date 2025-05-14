Nothing Phone (3) will be a true flagship and undercut Samsung, says Nothing

Nothing is one of the most interesting phone brands in the world right now and its upcoming Phone (3) is apparently going to up the game further within weeks.

It calls this its “first true flagship smartphone.” The Nothing Phone (3) is due “this summer”, and for less money than most of its big rivals too.

As part of the Android Show: I/O Edition broadcast, which you can watch via YouTube below, Nothing CEO Carl Pei dropped some details on the upcoming Nothing Phone (3).

It’s this phone that will be Nothing’s big “flagship,” and it’s set to land “somewhere around £800” according to Pei. This means it will significantly undercut the iPhone 16 Pro, which starts at £999, and the just-announced Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at £1099 (256GB) or £1199 (512GB).

The Nothing Phone (2) launched at £579 for the base model, in 2023, so we are looking at quite a chunky jump in cost. Nothing says the Phone (3) will bring “premium materials” and “major performance upgrades” to justify the increase.

To be honest, we thought we already got those in 2023’s Nothing Phone (2). It has aluminium sidewalls, Gorilla Glass 5 front and rear, and a punchy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that still holds up well today.

What it doesn't have, though, is a killer zoom camera. We can anticipate one in the Nothing Phone (3), because Nothing has already packed a 3x periscope zoom into the much more affordable Nothing (3a) Pro. It costs £449, a price at which you don’t typically expect to see a great zoom camera — or a zoom at all, really.

For now Carl Pei has only shown us a super-pixellated preview of the Nothing Phone (3) in-hand, but you can expect to hear plenty more about it before its full unveil this summer.

Nothing is a right old tease, releasing little nuggets of information about its phones and gadgets across social media regularly before the devices are actually released.

Pei also suggests the Phone (3) will, like so many phones released these days, have a partial focus on AI.

“Nothing OS is our vision for how AI should work, not just bolted on but built-in. A system that learns from you and works with you, less of a menu more like a teammate,” says Pei.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for more news on the Nothing Phone (3), which is expected to be unveiled in July at the earliest.