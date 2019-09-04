Hair loss is something nearly all men will have to deal with at some point in their lives. How traumatic it can be and the effect it can have on your day-to-day life is often underestimated.

According to the most recent report by the The Harley Street Hair Clinic, almost a quarter (24%) of Brits are less likely to date a guy with noticeable hair loss. It’s hardly surprising, then, that hair loss treatments are more popular than ever, with many of those suffering from hair loss doing whatever it takes to hold on to their beloved locks.

There are several causes for hair loss in men. While a lot of it is to do with genetics, other reasons can include hormonal changes, medications, excessive hair styling or even just stress. The most common, though, is a hereditary condition called male-pattern baldness which, unfortunately, has no cure. However, there are still things you can to help put prevent a receding hairline, or at least delay the inevitable.

From thickening and caffeine shampoos to regrowth vitamins, here are some of the best hair loss treatments currently on the market. If you've had some success with one, give it an upvote.



Best hair regrowth products for men 1 . Regaine For Men foam £34.99 View now at Amazon Regaine is one of the best known products for treating hair loss. While the brand has several hair growth-promoting products, our favourite is its foam, which the company claims is the first and only scientifically-proven foam hair loss treatment to help stop and even reverse hereditary hair loss. Required application morning and night, just like brushing your teeth, Regaine's Foam works at the root and promises visible gains after just eight weeks. 0 0 Thanks for voting 2 . Nioxin 3D care system £20.25 View now at Amazon Ideal for those in the very early stages of hair loss and who are looking to adopt a more preventative approach, Nioxin’s System 1 contains a three-step process which amplifies hair texture and protects it against breakage. Recommended by many salons across the country, Nioxin reduces the early signs of hair loss while strengthening and refreshing the hair’s living quarters by removing follicle-clogging sebum, fatty acids and environmental residues from the scalp. 0 0 Thanks for voting 3 . Nourkrin Man £39 View now at Amazon Nourkrin is a hair loss treatment that comes in the form of a monthly supply of pills. Take two a day and it will target the "air growth cycle", something the company says can be disrupted by factors such as genetics, stress, poor nutrition, hypertension or hairstyling. Using Marilex, a scientifically formulated fish complex, the treatment attempts to restore the overall life and function of hair follicles. 0 0 Thanks for voting 4 . The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density £18.80 View now at Amazon While not promising to help lost hair grow back, this concentrated serum by The Ordinary promises to support hair health so that it looks thicker, denser, fuller and healthier by using three main ingredients. The first is Redensyl, which targets stem cells and human fibroblasts from the dermal papilla to improve hair density, the second is Procapil, which claims to Increases blood flow in the scalp resulting in appearance of thicker hair, and finally there’s Baicapil, an ingredient that is said to increase hair density. 0 0 Thanks for voting 5 . Mr Thickening Treatment by Jamie Stevens £14 View now at Amazon Despite boasting an A-list client base including Leonardo di Caprio, Hugh Grant and Colin Farrell, the Mr range is quite affordable. Designed to help hair grow thicker by strengthening the scalp skin matrix, the Thickening Treatment was our favourite. It’s a lightweight hair spray that delivers thickening agents straight to the scalp. This is said to help reduce the rate of hair loss by prolonging the hair growth phase, anchoring the hair into the follicle and promoting renewal. The applicator was one of the easiest to use due to its narrow nozzle that helped target problem areas accurately.

0 0 Thanks for voting 6 . Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo C1 £5.59 View now at Amazon Caffeine shampoos are big business these days and Alpecin was one of the first to adopt it. As more of a preventative measure than a cure for thinning hair, the brand’s C1 shampoo transports the active ingredient of caffeine to the hair during washing, travelling along the hair shaft directly to your scalp. By omitting softeners such as silicone, it improves hair structure after just a few washes, giving it a better grip. You'll notice after a few days of use that fine and weakened hair becomes stronger and can also be styled better. 0 0 Thanks for voting 7 . Hair Wonder by Naturetreatment £14.36 View now at Amazon As one of the cheapest hair loss lotions on the list, this spray-in treatment from Hair Wonder prides itself for accessible hair loss reduction. It is said to increase growth by 25 percent in four days through an activating lotion, reducing hair loss as well as strengthening the hair and stimulating the scalp. Paraben-free, it also contains eight organic ingredients including phytokeratin (a plant based complex of amino acids derived from wheat, corn and soy) and provitamin B5, which is known for its natural moisturising, healing and regenerating properties. 0 0 Thanks for voting 8 . ONC Quinoaplex R3 Rapid Hair Renewal Formula £44.99 View now at Amazon Who knew quinoa wasn't only a super food? Yep, the amino-acid boosting grain actually works wonders for your hair as well as your tastebuds. ONC’s Quinoaplex R3 works a bit different to other hair regrowth products as it’s targeted to those who colour their hair and is added to the chemical colour solution, either at home or at the salon. Just add a cap full of the hydrolyzed quinoa solution for every 60ml of hair color or bleach and it will give back the protein (Keratin) the hair loses, something which is known to contribute to thinning.

0 0 Thanks for voting 9 . It Really Works vitamins £36.99 View now at It Really Works The ‘It Really Works’ supplements are a formulation of twenty-two minerals and vitamins, which its makers claim encourages healthier hair growth. This is largely down to its contents of keratin - a protein that makes up your hair, skin, and nails - as well as Rosehip, Retinol, Biotin, and PABA, which all improve your body's keratin structure. 0 0 Thanks for voting 10 . Revita Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo by DSL Laboratories £22.95 View now at Amazon Revita touts a bunch of hair-stimulating compounds associated with faster hair growth such as dihydrotestosterone (DHT) blockers, ketoconazole and caffeine, as well as biotin, a vitamin essential for hair growth. Its maker, DSL laboratories, even ran studies to prove it works, finding the hair stimulation compounds could be linked with faster hair growth and new hair regrowth after episodes of hair loss, even in those with androgenic alopecia (male or female pattern baldness). 0 0 Thanks for voting View More