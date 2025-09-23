Feeling the cold? Five nutritionist-recommended foods to keep your immune system fighting this autumn

Bake Off is back, a Strictly curse is on the horizon, soups are back on our minds, and TK Maxx is stocked to the brim with some, erm, interesting decorations. This can only mean one thing: Autumn has arrived. Whilst hayfever days might officially be in the rearview, those snuffly tissue-ridden days might feel like they are gone, only to be replaced a couple of weeks later, and the dreaded winter lurgy comes knocking. It feels like we barely get two months of a blissfully clear and non-running nose in between the summer snuffles and the winter colds, right?

If this is sounding horribly familiar, and you are one click away from ordering a basketful of supplements whose functions are unknown (beyond “immune boosting” promises) and names you can’t pronounce, you may want to look inside your cupboards first. Emily Foster, nutritionist at Holland & Barrett, has shared five foods which could be the silent saviour of your sinuses.

1. Citrus Fruits

Look, scurvy had a resurgence for a reason - and that reason was people not eating enough of their lemons, limes and oranges. We checked, but unfortunately, downing a margarita isn’t the suggested recipe to up your citrus, even though it has a lot of lime in it.

According to Emily: “Rich in Vitamin C, lemons and limes help support the normal function of the immune system. Vitamin C is essential for aiding cellular function and defending against pathogens. Vitamin C also contributes to glowing skin by supporting collagen production to help prevent wrinkles and blemishes 1 and is a potent antioxidant. Our bodies can’t store Vitamin C, so it’s important to eat foods that are rich in it every day.”

And no, getting on a Lime bike doesn’t count.

2. Probiotic-rich foods

Ever wondered if “probiotic” is just a marketing ploy slapped on the site of tube posters? Apparently not. In fact, it’s about cultures (food, not theatre), specifically live ones which help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria.

It’s available in foods like yoghurt, kefir, and kimchi, especially if they are labelled as containing these live or active cultures. According to Emily, “maintaining a healthy gut is crucial, because it houses a large proportion of our immune cells and even much of our serotonin.” To be fair, eating a good bowl of yoghurt and granola does make us happy - explaining the serotonin.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Spinach

Call us Popeye because spinach is back. Maybe just check your teeth quickly, though, if you do decide to double up and eat a lot of it. Spinach is a great tool in keeping healthy because “it packs both Vitamin C and Vitamin A—vital nutrients for immune function—and is also a good source of folate, which supports the production of healthy red blood cells.”

Our favourite thing to do is whack a normal bag of spinach in the freezer so you can use it whenever you need it, rather than face the absolutely impossible challenge of using an entire bag of it before it starts going off and slowly collecting more water than your clogged shower. Unless you’re a grown-up who can actually use it all up.

(Image credit: REDA/ Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

4. Pumpkin and Sunflower seeds

“Seeds like pumpkin and sunflower are strong sources of zinc, a mineral playing a key role in supporting a normally functioning immune system," says Emily. Basically, a nutritionist has just given you proper permission to have a nice little snack at your desk (or anywhere, to be honest). Why not double up and have some in a granola with some probiotic yoghurt - win-win.

5. Salmon

Probably the OG superfood that your mum forced down you when you were younger, that you now cry over in your local supermarket as you realise you can’t afford it anymore. Why did we never appreciate what we had when we had it? The same goes for avocados and heating.

Anyway, salmon delivers omega‑3 fatty acids and is particularly notable for being high in selenium, containing over half of your recommended daily allowance in a single serving. Selenium supports immune function and protects cells from oxidative stress. We’re not sure it will completely reverse your constant stress over the Premier League or the finale of Alien Earth, but it’s still important for keeping your body healthy.