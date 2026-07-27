David Jonsson is officially set to star in Black Panther 3 as T’Challa’s son

Comic-Con - or at least America’s version - is like a symposium of insider movie knowledge where the biggest announcements are teased, new footage to drip-fed to overexcited fans, and entertainment writers are up until late, furiously typing until steam emanates from their laptops. But it’s all worth it when you get a reveal like we had over the weekend courtesy of the Marvel Studios panel, where one Brit was announced as the latest star in the Black Panther franchise.

David Jonsson, star of Industry, Wasteman, and The Long Walk is set to star as Black Panther in the upcoming Marvel sequel. The 32 year old British actor will be starring as the adult version of the son of T’Challa, originally played by the late Chadwick Boseman in the first film.

During the always-anticipated Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, director Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige officially confirmed a sequel threequel to the Black Panther franchise, as well as announcing it will hit cinemas on December 15th 2028.

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Appearing on stage (to a rightly overjoyed crowd) Jonsson said “Thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and privilege and the blessing to join.”

(Image credit: Joe Scarnici / Getty Images)

Black Panther 3 is expected to pick up from where its predecessor Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left off, although it is Marvel, so there could be some kind of time jump or other sci-fi-tastic twists. To recap, Wakanda Forever ended with the revelation that T’Challa (Boseman) had a son with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), who Nakia had been raising in secret, which was revealed in a mid-credits scene. Boseman was originally set to reprise his leading role in the sequel, but the film’s focus shifted following his death to his on-screen sister Shuri’s storyline (Letitia Wright), who was tasked with leading and defending Wakanda following T’Challa’s untimely death.

With a release date of December 2028, Black Panther 3 will air after Avengers: Secret Wars. It was confirmed Letitia Wright and other stars of Black Panther will be featuring in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, although it’s unlikely Jonsson will make an appearance.

Whilst Wright and Winston Duke have both been confirmed to return in the latest installment, we don’t know if any of the wider cast will be joining Jonsson. Back in June 2025, Coogler confirmed Denzel Washington’s casting after Washington had teased Coogler was writing a role for him. The wider cast has previously included Michael B Jordan, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Angela Bassett who became the first performer nominated for an Academy Award for a performance in a Marvel film.

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Jonsson is a bit of an acting powerhouse already, having made his professional stage debut on the West End in 2017 in a production of Mary Stuart, appearing again later in the year with a production of Don Juan in Soho starring alongside David Tennant. On screen, he has starred in the (criminally underrated) rom com Rye Lane, the BBC adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder Is Easy, and won the EE Rising Star Award after his role in Alien: Romulus as Andy, amongst other nominations and awards. Basically, his upcoming role as T’Challa II / Toussaint is a fantastic bit of casting, and a smoke signal that the franchise is in safe hands.





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