One of the best spots in London is getting a second outpost

Whether you’re a Doc Martins wearing, vintage-garms-only, ex-media student inhabitant of Hackney, or stuck in the more affordable boroughs of Streatham, or Tottenham, you’ll still probably have visited Hackney Wick for a day out.

Full to the brim of independent bars, pubs, and clubs, all along the picturesque River Lee, Hackney Wick is a favourite for a sunny London afternoon. One of its best spots? Crate, a micro-brewery and pizza joint based in an old factory right next to the river. You know it’s a good’un when it’s top of Time Out’s best bars list…

Clearly, Crate is onto something, and know it, as the team behind the bar is opening up a second spot. Keeping its winning formula of great beer, great pizza, and a great riverside location, Crate is opening up a spot in Wood Wharf in the capital of young finance bros, Canary Wharf.

(Image credit: Crate)

The bar is set to open up in October with DJs on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as a some new pizza dishes which will be exclusive to the new joint. Like all respectable bars in London, it’s set to open daily from 12pm and accommodate around 80 people outside, although we imagine that number hasn’t taken into account the number of people who just love standing on the side of the road running adjacent to a bar on a Thursday night, beer in hand.

Crate - or Crate II (could they even name it Barrel? Or Pallet?) will be opening up on 14 Water Street, E14 5GX. According to the team, the new venue will prioritise sustainable practises, like using repurposed waste material into timber terrazzo surfaces, serving wine on tap from returnable kegs, and serving up their iconic pizzas on biodegradable seaweed plastic boards. David Attenborough would be proud.

If you can’t wait until October to try out the indie spot, you can always head down to the original spot over in Queens Yard, E9 5EN. There are a couple of free events running like live music takeovers, movie nights, and even the odd Sofar Sounds gig - head over to the website to check out what’s on to keep your summer party vibes going strong.