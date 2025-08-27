One of the best spots in London is getting a second outpost
Crate news
Whether you’re a Doc Martins wearing, vintage-garms-only, ex-media student inhabitant of Hackney, or stuck in the more affordable boroughs of Streatham, or Tottenham, you’ll still probably have visited Hackney Wick for a day out.
Full to the brim of independent bars, pubs, and clubs, all along the picturesque River Lee, Hackney Wick is a favourite for a sunny London afternoon. One of its best spots? Crate, a micro-brewery and pizza joint based in an old factory right next to the river. You know it’s a good’un when it’s top of Time Out’s best bars list…
Clearly, Crate is onto something, and know it, as the team behind the bar is opening up a second spot. Keeping its winning formula of great beer, great pizza, and a great riverside location, Crate is opening up a spot in Wood Wharf in the capital of young finance bros, Canary Wharf.
The bar is set to open up in October with DJs on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as a some new pizza dishes which will be exclusive to the new joint. Like all respectable bars in London, it’s set to open daily from 12pm and accommodate around 80 people outside, although we imagine that number hasn’t taken into account the number of people who just love standing on the side of the road running adjacent to a bar on a Thursday night, beer in hand.
Crate - or Crate II (could they even name it Barrel? Or Pallet?) will be opening up on 14 Water Street, E14 5GX. According to the team, the new venue will prioritise sustainable practises, like using repurposed waste material into timber terrazzo surfaces, serving wine on tap from returnable kegs, and serving up their iconic pizzas on biodegradable seaweed plastic boards. David Attenborough would be proud.
If you can’t wait until October to try out the indie spot, you can always head down to the original spot over in Queens Yard, E9 5EN. There are a couple of free events running like live music takeovers, movie nights, and even the odd Sofar Sounds gig - head over to the website to check out what’s on to keep your summer party vibes going strong.
- Spanish style tapas and a very fancy brioche sarnie: Everything that you need to know about La Spot - Charlotte Street’s newest foodie resident
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Spanish style tapas and a very fancy brioche sarnie: Everything that you need to know about La Spot - Charlotte Street’s newest foodie resident
Oh la La Spot
-
London is getting a new pizza joint - and it’s from the best pizza chef in the world
Get a pizza this
-
Punchdrunk immersive theatre's new show is here — and it’s an alien sci-fi video game special
Drunk with excitement
-
A free one-day festival is coming to one of London's most famous streets for music
Get down to Tin Pan Alley
-
One of London's best music venues is getting a revamp
With all-new toilets!
-
Get a front row seat to a West End show at The Room Where it Happens - Soho's newest theatre bar
Theatre kids, assemble
-
The best restaurant in Britain has been revealed - and it's just an hour from London
Yes, we will go that far for Italian food
-
A new Covent Garden food hall promises to take your taste buds on a culinary world tour
Food from everywhere