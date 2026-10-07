London's 10 best burger restaurants, according to the British Burger Awards

The British Burger Awards has announced its finalists for the 2026 awards, and 10 London burger establishments are on the list.

London gets its very own category within the British Burger Awards — hence the nice round number of contenders — but we won’t find out the overall category winner until 9th November, when the awards event itself takes place.

For now, here’s the all-important list of 10.

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Burgers LDN

Burger and Beyond Soho

GOAT Burger

Hanbaagaasuuteeki

Truffle Burger

The Burger Firm

The Joint

Boom Bap Burger Restaurant

Bruce Burgers

Smoky Boys

Last year, following the inaugural British Burger Awards, Burgers LDN came away with the London win.

It’s found in Algdate and Barking, and serves some pretty interesting burgers as well as a plain old classic cheeseburger.

The one we have our eye on is the BLIMEY!, which is laced with scotch bonnet “super spicy sauce."

Vegetarians can choose from a mushroom burger, with that same spicy sauce, or a veggie patty with American “slaw.”

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Want something a bit fancier? GOAT Burger in Knightsbridge serves wagyu beef patties in brioche buns, as well as indulgent truffle fries. It’s found at 146 Brompton Road, if that floats your burger boat.

We'd wager all 10 of these establishments are worth checking out, mind.

Other categories in the awards — other than the series of regional ones — include street food burger of the year, burger restaurant of the year and burger takeaway of the year. London doesn’t get a look in for any of those categories.

Neither do the big recent winners of the rival National Burger awards, won by Honest Burger and Black Bear Burger in recent years. Bleecker is another celebrated burger-flinger that has missed out on a shortlist placement this year.

The capital is clearly overflowing with banging burgers right now.

The British Burger Awards will take place on 9th November in Wolverhampton, at the town’s Grand Station venue.