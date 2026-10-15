The 35 best curry houses in London, according to the Asian Curry Awards
A hot take
Fancy a curry out? We have 35 suggestions for you, as selected by the Asian Curry Awards.
The Asian Curry Awards has just revealed its shortlist of finalists from across the country, and no fewer and 35 are found in and around London.
These picks are not limited to what you might think of as Indian styles of curry either. There are a few Thai, Filipino, Chinese and Japanese options in here too.
The finalist list will get whittled down to actual category winners that will be announced on the night of the awards itself, on 15th November. It’s a pretty lavish affair, held at Mayfair’s Grosnevor house.
A pro judging panel is involved, but you can also vote for your favourite over at the awards website if you like.
But for now we’re most interested in picking out some spots for our own must-try curry spot lists. Repeat finalists from last year’s awards include Kasa & Kin, which won the Filipino Restaurant of the Year in 2025, Namaaste in Highgate, which won the Asian Restaurant of the Year and Panas, crowned the London suburbs’ Best Fine Dining Restaurant.
One notable exception though, is Benares, which didn’t make the list this year despite winning London’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant in London in 2025. Smells like drama.
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Here are those highly recommended London curry restaurants:
- 1947 London, Fitzrovia
- Amaya, Mayfair
- Babur, Forest Hill
- Bombay, Orpington
- Chef Amir Lashgari (thesushico.com, London, various
- Chit Chaat, Barnet
- Cirilo Filipino Kainan, Wapping
- Colombo Kitchen, Putney
- Colonel Saab, Holborn
- Hakkasan, Mayfair
- Haweli, Ealing/Ilford
- Indian Veg, Chapel Market, London
- Jamavar, Mayfair
- Kahani, Sloane Square
- Kasa & Kin, Soho
- Kathmandu, South Ealing
- Lutong Pinoy, Earl’s Court
- Masala, Spitalfields
- Namaaste, Highgate
- Namak, South Woodford
- Namaste Kitchen, Camden
- Panas By Sujan Katuwal MBE, Blackheath
- Quilon, Westminster
- Rosa’s Thai, Waterloo
- Royal China, London, various
- Saffron Club, Blackheath
- Samsara Restaurant & Bar, Croydon
- Sheba, Brick Lane
- Shoreditch Eatery, Bethnal Green
- Smoking Goat, Shoreditch
- Spice Village, Croydon
- Tapas, Luton
- The Khans Indian Restaurant, Blackheath
- The Pepper Tree, Clapham
- Tifinbox, Aldgate
Andrew Williams has written about all sorts of stuff for more than a decade — from tech and fitness to entertainment and fashion. He has written for a stack of magazines and websites including Wired, TrustedReviews, TechRadar and Stuff, enjoys going to gigs and painting in his spare time. He's also suspiciously good at poker.
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