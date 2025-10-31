Koestler Arts’ Night Owls and Abstractions: A stunning new exhibition that challenges preconceptions about art and the criminal justice system

The Koestler Arts exhibition Night Owls and Abstractions opens at the Southbank Centre this autumn, bringing over 200 powerful pieces of art, music, and design from people in prisons, secure hospitals, young offender institutions, immigration removal centres, and those on community sentences. It’s the 18th exhibition of its kind, and this year’s curation is being led by Nigerian-born British poet, playwright, and performer Inua Ellams, known for his evocative works on identity, migration, and displacement.

As part of the annual Koestler Awards, which receives over 7,500 entries, Ellams was tasked with selecting the pieces that will challenge your preconceptions about the artwork you’d expect to find in a criminal justice context. And from the looks of it, he’s done just that.

The exhibition spans a rich variety of styles and themes; humour sits side-by-side with sadness, vibrant colours mingle with monochrome designs, and portraits, landscapes, and abstract works all contribute to a deeply moving and thought-provoking experience. Inua Ellams, who previously worked with the Synergy Theatre Project on the play Cape, which toured to 3,000 young people in schools and prisons, believes that art can be a powerful tool to break down stereotypes.

“We hope visitors come ready to have their minds blown a little bit, not just by the range of art on display, but by the experience itself—from the structure to the narrative journey,” says Ellams. “Art has the ability to amplify the imagination, and this exhibition shows that limitless creativity exists even in the most restrictive environments.”

One of the exhibition’s standout themes is the recurring motif of owls—symbols often associated with wisdom and mystery. Ellams was struck by how frequently the nocturnal bird appeared in the submissions, perhaps a reflection of how nighttime can amplify creativity and the inner world of the artist. The concept of the owl and the night speaks directly to the very essence of the exhibition: finding freedom in thought and expression despite being physically confined.

This year's exhibition takes place in the Spirit Level of the Royal Festival Hall and runs from October 31 to December 14. It's free to attend, but with an expected 10,000 visitors, make sure to get there early if you want to experience the work of artists you’ll rarely find outside of the criminal justice system.

In addition to the art, visitors can also join guided tours with knowledgeable exhibition guides, some of whom have lived experience within the criminal justice system themselves. These tours offer a deeper understanding of the transformative power that creativity can wield in a system designed to suppress expression. Tours are available at various times throughout the week, including Wednesday afternoons and Friday evenings.

On November 30, Koestler Arts teams up with the Irene Taylor Trust for a special music event: Music from the Criminal Justice System, celebrating performances and conversations inspired by the artworks on display.

Hosted by Inua Ellams, the event will feature live and recorded music created by people with lived experience of the criminal justice system, with a new piece performed by jazz saxophonist Marcus Joseph alongside a string quartet. The work is directly inspired by the artworks featured in the exhibition, making it an immersive experience that connects the themes of art, creativity, and social change.

Koestler Arts: Night Owls and Abstractions runs from October 31 to December 14, 2025, at the Spirit Level, Level 1, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre. Opening hours are Tuesday to Wednesday from 10am to 8pm, Thursday from 10am to 5pm, and Friday to Sunday from 10am to 8pm. The Music from the Criminal Justice System event takes place on November 30 at 7.30pm.

Entry to the exhibition is free, with some artworks available to purchase. The full details and ticket bookings can be found on the Southbank Centre website.





