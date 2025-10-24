Bricks, dreams, and pure imagination: 8 reasons LEGO House should be on every master builder LEGO fan’s bucket list

At LEGO House, everything is awesome. Yes, it’s paraphrasing 2014’s excellent LEGO Movie, but it’s also true. I may be a cynical 38 year old, but my trip to Billund, Denmark — the home of LEGO — made me feel like a little kid again.

While LEGO Land is usually the key draw for brick-obsessives making a LEGO pilgrimage, LEGO House is perhaps the best expression of what makes LEGO so enduringly popular today. Opening in 2017, it’s equal parts museum, activity centre and gallery — with the plastic studs at the heart of it all, and the most enthusiastic staff this side of Disney Land.

If you see bricks and little smiling minifig heads in your dreams, you’re halfway to LEGO House already. But for the full low down on why you should visit the creative centre of all things LEGO, here’s 8 reasons why a trip to LEGO House should be on every LEGO fan’s bucket list.

1. LEGO Masters Academy — a masterclass in creativity

Whether you’re bringing along a 7 year old newbie, or consider yourself a veteran AFOL (adult fan of LEGO), the LEGO Masters Academy will put your build capabilities to the test. Part classroom, part gameshow, it takes its cues from the TV show of the same name (and takes place on the very set where it’s filmed!). Imagination takes centre stage as visitors are challenged to think, build, and create like true LEGO Masters.

For our trip we were taught how to build a character from LEGO blocks (we don’t mean a minifig, but an actual standing, personality-filled brick-based persona) and then quick-fire adapt them to meet all sorts of challenges. Can you make your figure breakdance? It looks a little lonely — how about building it a pet? With access to a whole room of bricks, no idea is off the table.

There’s an age-old message at the heart of LEGO Masters Academy — that creativity isn’t about following rules or instructions, but about breaking them in the most inventive way possible. Every build session felt like a mini design sprint, where no whim is too outlandish and every colourful creation is its own story. And with multiple skill sets catered to across different bookable classes, all skill levels are catered for, too.

The icing on the cake? At the end, you get to fill up a box with not only your creations, but as many bricks as you can squeeze into it.

LEGO Masters Academy sessions last roughly 90 minutes, and should be booked in advance, with prices starting at 199DKK (about £25). Click here for more info .

2. Experience Zones — your imagination put to the test

The core of the LEGO House is built around Experience Zones — interactive playgrounds that explore the possibilities of building with LEGO. The different zones encourage you to explore your emotional, cognitive, social, and physical creativity, with different brick-based challenges to test yourself against.

One zone sees you coding a LEGO robot, the next tasks you with building an aerodynamic car that can pull off death-defying stunts that’d make Evel Knievel weep. There’s about a dozen of these challenges to try out — easily enough to fill up two whole days of play at the LEGO House. Our favourite stop though had to be the stop-motion movie creator, with loads of different sets designed to let your storytelling come to life in motion.

Every visitor gets an NFC-equipped wristband too, letting you capture clips and photos from your each zone as a memento for when you get home.

3. History Collection LEGO Museum — a timeline of joy

Ever wondered where LEGO got its name? What the first ever minifig was? Or simply want to check out the LEGO sets of your youth that are no longer on shop shelves? The History Collection at LEGO House lets you step back in time and trace the evolution of LEGO from a small wooden toy workshop to the world-beating mega toy it is today.

Housed underneath LEGO House, the History Collection shows you the first ever interlocking bricks, long-forgotten themes, and a ‘greatest hits’ collection of some of the most beloved LEGO sets of all time. That all these classic pieces would still snap together with the latest releases is all just part of the magic.

4. Mini-Chef — robot chefs and minifig waiters

Even a minifig needs to eat, and the Mini-Chef restaurant at LEGO House must rank up there among the most unique dining experiences in the world.

Rather than a traditional menu, you pick your plates by building out a specific design, inserted into a scanner, and then sent to the ‘minifig chefs’ working away behind the scenes. You’ll get a glimpse at the cooking process as the minifigs dart around the kitchen prepping your lunch — but that’s only half the fun.

When your meal arrives, you’ll see it weaving down a twisting spiral track in a LEGO-inspired box — ready to be served up by two Wall-E like robots who check and deliver your meal at the counter. Every kitchen should have them! Oh, and the food’s great too!

Note that Mini Chef is closed temporarily for renovation until March 2026. But guests can look forward to the same fun, interactive dining experience with a refreshed setup behind the scenes soon.

5. Masterpiece Gallery — mind-blowing creations from the best builders in the world

The Masterpiece Gallery is LEGO House’s cathedral of creativity — an amazing space showcasing extraordinary models built by fans and artists from around the globe. From intricate sculptures to imaginative worlds, each pushes the boundaries of