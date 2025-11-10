Cheese lovers, rejoice: Chiswick Cheese Market is doing smoked this November

If you’ve ever dreamed of wandering among hundreds of cheeses without leaving West London, now’s your chance. The Chiswick Cheese Market, the UK’s only specialist cheese market, returns this third Sunday of the month (16 November 2025), promising a feast for all fromage fans — and this edition is dedicated entirely to smoked cheese.

Held in the charming Old Market Place on Chiswick High Road, the market is a haven for both curious tasters and serious cheese obsessives. With over 200 artisan cheeses on offer, from British classics to exotic imports, every visit promises new flavours, fresh producers, and seasonal treats you won’t find anywhere else. And yes, there are plenty of accompaniments, from chutneys to crackers, to complete your tasting adventure.

The market is the brainchild of a group of women who originally ran the Cookbook Kitchen and were inspired by Jamie Oliver’s ‘Save British Cheese’ campaign in 2020. They formed a Community Interest Company (CIC) to create a space that benefits both producers and the local community. Since launching in May 2021 with the ceremonial cracking of a 41-kilo wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, the market has grown into a must-visit monthly event for cheese lovers across London.

There’s a certain serendipity to Chiswick hosting a cheese market at all. The leafy West London suburb was once called Cheesewick or Ceswican, literally “Cheese Farm,” over a thousand years ago. Today, that heritage has been deliciously revived with a modern twist.

So mark your calendars for 16 November, come hungry, and prepare to explore the smoky side of cheese. Whether you’re a connoisseur or just in it for the joy of tasting, Chiswick Cheese Market is the kind of food outing that leaves you smiling, and probably with a few pounds of cheese in tow.

The market is held every third Sunday of the month between 9.30 am and 3.00 pm at The Old Market Place, Chiswick High Road (opposite M&S), W4 2DR.





