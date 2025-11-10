Cheese lovers, rejoice: Chiswick Cheese Market is doing smoked this November
The UK’s only specialist cheese market returns with flavours that are bold, artisan, and utterly irresistible
If you’ve ever dreamed of wandering among hundreds of cheeses without leaving West London, now’s your chance. The Chiswick Cheese Market, the UK’s only specialist cheese market, returns this third Sunday of the month (16 November 2025), promising a feast for all fromage fans — and this edition is dedicated entirely to smoked cheese.
Held in the charming Old Market Place on Chiswick High Road, the market is a haven for both curious tasters and serious cheese obsessives. With over 200 artisan cheeses on offer, from British classics to exotic imports, every visit promises new flavours, fresh producers, and seasonal treats you won’t find anywhere else. And yes, there are plenty of accompaniments, from chutneys to crackers, to complete your tasting adventure.
A post shared by Cheesewick (@chiswickcheesemarket)
A photo posted by on
The market is the brainchild of a group of women who originally ran the Cookbook Kitchen and were inspired by Jamie Oliver’s ‘Save British Cheese’ campaign in 2020. They formed a Community Interest Company (CIC) to create a space that benefits both producers and the local community. Since launching in May 2021 with the ceremonial cracking of a 41-kilo wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, the market has grown into a must-visit monthly event for cheese lovers across London.
There’s a certain serendipity to Chiswick hosting a cheese market at all. The leafy West London suburb was once called Cheesewick or Ceswican, literally “Cheese Farm,” over a thousand years ago. Today, that heritage has been deliciously revived with a modern twist.
So mark your calendars for 16 November, come hungry, and prepare to explore the smoky side of cheese. Whether you’re a connoisseur or just in it for the joy of tasting, Chiswick Cheese Market is the kind of food outing that leaves you smiling, and probably with a few pounds of cheese in tow.
The market is held every third Sunday of the month between 9.30 am and 3.00 pm at The Old Market Place, Chiswick High Road (opposite M&S), W4 2DR.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Quentin Blake illustration gallery will open in London next year
The UK's only dedicated space for illustration?
-
Pub mogul's Firestarter restaurant to open near Liverpool Street next week
Open flames and fire-roasted pineapple
-
Fireworks in London this week: The best displays you can still see
It's not too late for fireworks
-
Bagel bosses and matcha mania: London dominates Deliveroo’s top trending eats of 2025
London carbs hit different
-
Anna Ancher: Painting Light brings Denmark’s greatest female painter to the UK for the first time
From Skagen to London, Anna Ancher’s luminous work is finally on display
-
Move over quiz nights, this London Pub has just launched a men’s only florist workshop to help guys get creative with their mates
Channel your inner Jeremy Allen White
-
Koestler Arts’ Night Owls and Abstractions: A stunning new exhibition that challenges preconceptions about art and the criminal justice system
How imagination thrives behind bars
-
London’s tube-themed restaurant just dropped a new Latin American menu
All aboard