Pulp movie What Do You Do For an Encore? is coming to cinemas for one day only

Sing and Son of Rambow director Garth Jennings is making a documentary about iconic band Pulp, and it will be out in cinemas later this year for one day only.

Pulp: What Do You Do For an Encore? is a doc about Pulp through the ages, their long trudge through relative obscurity, their breakthrough in the 90s and their biggest arena show to date at The O2 Arena in 2025.

You can have a sample of what’s coming in it with this just-released trailer:

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Pulp: What Do You Do For an Encore? is not going to be difficult to see. It’s coming to MUBI later this year, although we don’t have a firm date just yet.

We do have one other release date: 18th September. This is when, for one day only, Pulp: What Do You Do For an Encore? will be shown in UK cinemas. Which cinemas? That bit is still TBC.

Those in the US can see it on 24th September, and the Canadian contingent the day before on 23rd September.

The roughly 90-minute documentary features voiceover work from Jarvis Cocker himself, and loads of archive footage from back in the day.

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As you’re probably picking up by now, this is anything but an unofficial biography piece. Jennings also has plenty of history with the band, as well as being something of a British icon in his own right.

Jennings directed some Pulp music videos back in the 1990s, including Help the Aged and A Little Soul. It’s where he cut his teeth as a film-maker before shifting to films 20 years ago with the likes of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

He’s also worked with other big UK names in music like Blur, Fatboy Slim and Radiohead. A full-on music doc is still somewhat out of the ordinary for the director, mind.

Cocker says the film is “a vibrant tribute to a band of brilliant misfits, whose unique blend of irony, rebellion, and razor-sharp social commentary resonated with generations of listeners.”

News of Pulp: What Do You Do For an Encore? was first outed in June, this latest announcement bringing us the trailer and cinema release details.

Set to land on streaming some time in the Autumn, the doc follows a new live album, called Live!, which is out on 28th August.

If you fancy catching Pulp actually live, and not on CD, streaming or vinyl, their next UK dates are at Wythenshawe Park on 28th August — album release day — and as headliners at the End of the Road festival on 5th September.





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