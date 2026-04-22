London Zoo is throwing a huge party to celebrate two hundred years

Two hundred years is a long time by any standard, but for the Zoological Society of London, it’s a proper milestone. The charity behind London Zoo is celebrating its bicentenary in 2026, and rather than keeping things low-key, it’s going big with a full-on birthday bash over the May bank holiday weekend.

Running from the 2nd to the 4th of May, the “Big Birthday Bash” is being pitched as a street party-style celebration set right in the middle of the zoo. There's bunting, deck chairs and a general festival feel, alongside all the usual animal encounters. It’s very much designed as a family-friendly day out, but enough is going on to keep adults entertained too, especially if you’re into a bit of nostalgic fairground chaos.

The event is split into four main zones, each with its own vibe. “Party Animals” is the high-energy bit, with performer-led activities and a chance for kids to get involved on stage.

Later in the day, it shifts gears into a more relaxed setup with live music, so you can actually sit down for a minute and take it all in. Then there’s the “Winning Zone”, which leans into classic fairground games, just with a zoo-themed twist. Think things like Hook a Flamingo and Animal Tail Tag, which is either charming or mildly chaotic, depending on how competitive you are.

(Image credit: London Zoo)

If you’d rather keep things a bit calmer, the “Creation Station” lets you design your own version of a future zoo, complete with animals, cafés and whatever else you think is missing. It’s clearly aimed at kids, but realistically, plenty of grown-ups will end up getting involved once the pens come out.

Food is also a big part of the setup. The “Birthday Banquet” area is a picnic-style hangout with BBQ food, sweet treats and all the usual summer staples, which is not part of your usual ticket price but no doubt a great way to get into the spirit of things. There’ll be burgers on the go, cupcakes, popcorn and enough sugar to keep everyone fuelled for a full lap of the zoo.

Beyond the party extras, your ticket still gets you everything you’d expect from a regular visit. That means keeper talks, indoor exhibits for when the weather inevitably turns, and access to more than 8,500 animals. There are also walk-through habitats where you can get properly close to species like lemurs and butterflies, which remains one of the zoo’s best features.

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It all adds up to a pretty solid excuse for a bank holiday day out. Whether you’re going for the animals, the activities or just the promise of cake in a park setting, this feels like one of the easier wins on London’s spring calendar. Tickets start from £33.60 for adults, with a variety of different options for children, family tickets, and more.





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