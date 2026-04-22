London Zoo is throwing a huge party to celebrate two hundred years
A 200th anniversary bash
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Two hundred years is a long time by any standard, but for the Zoological Society of London, it’s a proper milestone. The charity behind London Zoo is celebrating its bicentenary in 2026, and rather than keeping things low-key, it’s going big with a full-on birthday bash over the May bank holiday weekend.
Running from the 2nd to the 4th of May, the “Big Birthday Bash” is being pitched as a street party-style celebration set right in the middle of the zoo. There's bunting, deck chairs and a general festival feel, alongside all the usual animal encounters. It’s very much designed as a family-friendly day out, but enough is going on to keep adults entertained too, especially if you’re into a bit of nostalgic fairground chaos.
The event is split into four main zones, each with its own vibe. “Party Animals” is the high-energy bit, with performer-led activities and a chance for kids to get involved on stage.
Later in the day, it shifts gears into a more relaxed setup with live music, so you can actually sit down for a minute and take it all in. Then there’s the “Winning Zone”, which leans into classic fairground games, just with a zoo-themed twist. Think things like Hook a Flamingo and Animal Tail Tag, which is either charming or mildly chaotic, depending on how competitive you are.
If you’d rather keep things a bit calmer, the “Creation Station” lets you design your own version of a future zoo, complete with animals, cafés and whatever else you think is missing. It’s clearly aimed at kids, but realistically, plenty of grown-ups will end up getting involved once the pens come out.
Food is also a big part of the setup. The “Birthday Banquet” area is a picnic-style hangout with BBQ food, sweet treats and all the usual summer staples, which is not part of your usual ticket price but no doubt a great way to get into the spirit of things. There’ll be burgers on the go, cupcakes, popcorn and enough sugar to keep everyone fuelled for a full lap of the zoo.
Beyond the party extras, your ticket still gets you everything you’d expect from a regular visit. That means keeper talks, indoor exhibits for when the weather inevitably turns, and access to more than 8,500 animals. There are also walk-through habitats where you can get properly close to species like lemurs and butterflies, which remains one of the zoo’s best features.
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It all adds up to a pretty solid excuse for a bank holiday day out. Whether you’re going for the animals, the activities or just the promise of cake in a park setting, this feels like one of the easier wins on London’s spring calendar. Tickets start from £33.60 for adults, with a variety of different options for children, family tickets, and more.
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Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
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