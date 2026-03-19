Enter Hogwarts and check in at The White Lotus Hotel: A free HBO Max pop-up lands in London next week

HBO has given the world some corkers since it started creating TV shows some fifty years ago – think Succession, The Sporanos, Game of Thrones. All the good stuff that kept you glued to your screens and kept the office gossip churning. Now, to celebrate HBO Max landing in the UK next week, the streaming platform has created a huge, immersive experience which will take you into the worlds of your favourite shows.

The pop up, HBO Max Experience is opening in London's Piccadilly Circus next week and will be a two-day event, bringing 15 iconic shows to life. It will be opening up on Wednesday 25th and running until Thursday 26th March, free to attend for anyone 16 or over.

It’s not a couple of posters and a tinny speaker kind of thing, but a huge immersive showstopper. The event is taking over two floors at Piccadilly Lights, featuring snippets of shows like The Last of Us, Sex and the City, and even big hitting blockbusters like Superman and Harry Potter. You’ll be able to immerse yourself in props and life-sized sets spanning over 6,500 square footage of floorspace.

HBO Max | Streaming in the UK & Ireland March 26 - YouTube Watch On

Guests attending the pop up will be able to check in at The White Lotus reception, journey through a magical Hogwarts inspired corridor drenched in floating candles, claim the House of the Dragon iron throne, take a seat (and can’t help but wonder) at Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic apartment desk.

Elsewhere, you’ll be able to experience Superman’s Fortress of Solitude in a 360° projection mapped experience, and even step into the shoes of a TNT sports presenter, living out all your Match of the Day dreams.

Although it is free to attend, you’ll need to book a ticket which are available from Eventbrite on a first come first served basis from 10am on Wednesday 11 March. There will be some walk-in slots but they’ll be limited so best to book a slot if you’re keen to go.

Any Friends fans can get excited as there will be a collection of dancers who will perform the theme tune every hour around the iconic orange sofa which will be set up by Piccadilly fountain.

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Basically, if you’re a bit of a TV nerd, you’re gonna love this…





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