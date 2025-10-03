The name’s Prime: Amazon adds 19 classic James Bond films to stream
Looking to shake, not stir, your weekend streaming plans? Starting today, 19 James Bond films ,spanning more than five decades, are once again available to stream on Amazon Prime.
From Sean Connery’s original suave spy in Dr. No to Daniel Craig’s gritty modern take in Spectre and Skyfall, this collection gives fans old and new a chance to revisit some of 007’s most iconic missions.
The full list of Bond films now available, in release order, includes:
- Dr. No (1962)
- You Only Live Twice (1967)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
- Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
- Live and Let Die (1973)
- The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- Moonraker (1979)
- For Your Eyes Only (1981)
- Octopussy (1983)
- A View to a Kill (1985)
- The Living Daylights (1987)
- GoldenEye (1995)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
- Die Another Day (2002)
- Casino Royale (2006)
- Quantum of Solace (2008)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Spectre (2015)
This Prime Video drop follows Amazon’s 2022 acquisition of MGM, the historic Hollywood studio that had held the rights to the Bond franchise for decades. With full control now under the tech giant's umbrella, Amazon is not only making Bond’s legacy more accessible but is actively shaping its future.
The next chapter in the 007 saga is officially in development, with acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Sicario) attached to direct. The script is being penned by Steven Knight, best known for creating Peaky Blinders and the recently streaming Netflix show House of Guinness. Casting is currently underway for a new James Bond, the seventh official actor to don the tuxedo. No announcement has yet been made, although speculation is everywhere, with Aaron Taylor Johnson leading the rumours.
While details on the new film remain under wraps, it’s suggested a creative reboot is in motion, aiming to balance Bond’s classic espionage cool with a fresh 21st-century edge. With Villeneuve and Knight at the helm, expectations are high. On top of all that, there is even a new James Bond game coming too. It's a great time to be a Bond fan.
